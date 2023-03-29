UP AD LEYKAM HONORED: Congratulations to a couple of college athletics directors with local ties who are among 28 recognized as National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics Cushman & Wakefield Athletics Directors of the Year.
University of Portland VP of Athletics Scott Leykam and Portland native Renee Baumgartner, the director of athletics at Santa Clara University, were two of the four ADs at Division I-AAA universities (schools without football) honored.
Leykam is in his 11th year at Portland and has overseen facilities improvements as well as success in competition and in the classroom. The Pilots men’s and women’s soccer teams made the NCAA Tournament, as did their women’s basketball team. Academically, Pilot athletes had a cumulative GPA in the fall of 3.47, with 43 student athletes achieving 4.0.
At 48th in the Directors Cup fall standings, Portland was the top-ranked non-football program in the nation.
In her eighth season at Santa Clara, Baumgartner is a graduate of Central Catholic High and USC where she was an all-American golfer. Before moving into sports administration, Baumgartner coached women’s golf at Oregon and at USC.
At Oregon, she served as an associate athletics director for almost two decades, then spent four years at Syracuse as deputy athletics director.
THORNS TO USWNT: The news that Sophia Smith, Crystal Dunn and Becky Sauerbrunn were called into the U.S. Women’s National Team for a pair of matches in April was no surprise.
Left off the roster for friendlies on April 8 and April 11 against Ireland was Portland midfielder Sam Coffey, the second consecutive national-team camp that coach Vlatko Andonovski has left Coffey out of his choice of midfielders.
The unexpected return to camp of Julie Ertz — currently without a club team — no doubt played into that decision. These are the final friendlies before the 23-player roster for this summer’s Women’s World Cup is finalized, so finding out if a veteran of Ertz stature is healthy and in form makes sense.
The Thorns play at 9:40 a.m. Saturday, April 1 at Kansas City (CBS/KOIN TV), then are off during this international break before hosting Houston on Friday, April 14.
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS: Jade Carey, a Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association Regular Season All-America in all four events plus in all-around scoring, leads No. 11-ranked Oregon State into the NCAA Denver Regional. The Beavers’ regional semifinal competition at 1 p.m. Friday, March 31 will include No. 6 LSU, No. 19 Georgia and No. 23 Nebraska. The top two teams in that competition advance to the regional final at. 4 p.m. Sunday, April 2. The top two teams from the regional final advance to nationals, as do the individual champions in each event and the all-around.
All regional gymnastics can be streamed on ESPN+.
COLLEGE BASEBALL: Oregon senior outfielder Tanner Smith was named a national player of the week by Collegiate Baseball after a huge weekend in a non-conference sweep of Northwestern State. The Ducks left fielder batted .643 with four home runs, two doubles, seven RBI and seven runs scored. Smith, who became the program’s career hits leader last weekend, has homered in an Oregon-record five consecutive games. The Ducks (15-7, 3-3 Pac-12) visit Arizona for three games March 31-April 2.
Oregon State (16-9, 3-6 Pac-12) rallied for a 6-5 win March 29 at Seattle U. The Beavers play a three-game Pac-12 set at Washington March 31 through April 2. The Beavers took two of three at home against California last weekend.
Portland (16-8, 6-0 WCC) will try to keep its hot start to conference play during a three-game series March 31 through April 2 at Saint Mary’s.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Oregon visits Oregon State March 31 through April 2 for the Pac-12 regular-season series between the rivals. The 18th-ranked Ducks are 20-10, 3-6 in the Pac-12. The Beavers are 10-18-1, 1-7-1 in conference.
Portland State (9-16) opens Big Sky Conference play by hosting Montana for a 1 p.m. doubleheader on Saturday, April 1 and a single game at noon on Sunday, April 1 at Hillsboro’s Gordon Faber Complex.
WNBA TO PORTLAND EFFORT: Jenny Nguyen, owner of The Sports Bra has started a petition on change.org in favor of bringing a WNBA franchise to Portland.
COLLEGE TENNIS: Beaverton High’s Tanner Binder, the top-ranked high school tennis player in Oregon and the No. 2 player in the Northwest has signed a letter of intent with the University of Portland.
FINAL FOUR: These are chaotic times for college sports, so perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised to have teams such as Florida Atlantic and San Diego State in the men’s basketball Final Four. The semifinal games on Saturday at Houston are FAU vs. San Diego State at 3:09 p.m. and Miami vs. UConn in the second game. semifinal games on Saturday, April 1. The title game is at 6:20 p.m. Monday, April 3. CBS (KOIN 6) is the TV home for the games
The Women’s Final Four in Dallas has semifinals on Friday. LSU and Virginia Tech meet at 4 p.m., followed by Iowa challenging No. 1 South Carolina. ESPN is the home for the women’s games.
MARINERS SCHEDULE: Seattle opens the regular season with seven home games. The Cleveland Guardians are at T-Mobile Park Thursday, March 30 through Sunday, April 2 followed by three games against the Los Angeles Angels April 3-5.
KRAKEN: With two weeks left in the NHL regular season, Seattle plays home games on Thursday, March 30 against Anaheim, Saturday, April 1 against the Los Angeles Kings and Monday, April 3 against Arizona. The Kraken visit Vancouver on Tuesday, April 4 then again host Arizona on Thursday, April 6.