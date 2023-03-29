Scott Leykam, U of Portland AD, chats with Jennifer Mountain at Selection Sunday event 2023

University of Portland VP for Athletics Scott Leykam chats about the women's basketball program during the NCAA Tournament Selection Sunday Watch Party. Leykam has been honored by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics.

 PMG Photo: Jonathan House

UP AD LEYKAM HONORED: Congratulations to a couple of college athletics directors with local ties who are among 28 recognized as National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics Cushman & Wakefield Athletics Directors of the Year.

University of Portland VP of Athletics Scott Leykam and Portland native Renee Baumgartner, the director of athletics at Santa Clara University, were two of the four ADs at Division I-AAA universities (schools without football) honored.

