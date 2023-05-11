WINTERHAWKS DRAFT RECAP: The Portland Winterhawks traded away veteran forward Aidan Litke and selected 11 players Thursday during the 2023 Western Hockey League Prospects Draft.
And the club made history by selecting goalie Morgan Stickney with their 10th-round pick. Stickney is the first female from the United States drafted by a WHL club. Playing for the Shattuck St. Mary’s 16U women’s team this season, Stickney had a 23-4-3 record across 33 games with a sterling .928 save percentage and 1.52 goals-against average.
Portland traded Litke to Edmonton for a third-round selection (no. 59 overall). The move leaves the Winterhawks with four overage players on their projected 2023-24 roster (Gabe Klassen, Ryan McCleary, Jack O’Brien, and James Stefan). The WHL limit is three 20-year-olds.
The WHL drafts held this week were for players born in 2008 who can first play full time in the league in the 2024-25 season.
A day before this draft, Portland selected two forwards in the WHL U.S. Priority Draft: Landon Amrhein from Dallas, Texas and Luke Wilfley from Englewood, Colorado.
In Thursday’s wider draft, with the 17th pick Portland selected defenseman Griffin Darby, a defenseman from Swift Current, Saskatchewan and the younger brother of forward Hudson Darby, a 2021 Winterhawks draftee. It’s the first time the Winterhawks used their first pick on a defenseman since 2009 when they took Derrick Pouliot with the overall No. 1 pick.
Here are Portland’s other selections: Jordan Duguay, C, Edmonton (39th); Owen Chapman, F, Saskatoon, Sask. (59th); Cameron Jacobsen, D, Wakaw, Saskatchewan (80th); Cash Lanigan, F, Regina, Saskatchewan (83rd); Will McLaughlin, D, Canmore, Alberta (105th); Nash Nicolay, F, Rocky Mountain House, Alberta (149th); Lincoln Black-Greaves, D, Winnipeg (163rd); Griffin Sturm, F, St. Cloud, Minnesota (171st); Tate Hanson, F, Strathmore, Alberta (193); Morgan Stickney, G, Redondo Beach, Calif. (215th).
COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Stanford rallied twice late to beat Oregon 4-3 in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 Tournament Thursday at Tucson, Arizona. The Ducks (35-15 and losers of four in a row) now wait to see where they will play in the NCAA Tournament.
Stanford, the No. 4 seed, scored twice in the sixth inning to tie it then answered Oregon’s run in the top of the seventh with two in the bottom of the inning to win it.
Alyssa Daniell’s two-run home run in the second gave Oregon a 2-0 lead that lasted until the bottom of the sixth. Ariel Carlson singled and scored the go-ahead run on a Tehya Bird single in the top of the seventh. But the Ducks stranded runners at second and third. Then Stanford’s No. 9 hitter, led off the bottom of the inning with a solo homer and two bunt singles and a throwing error brought in the winning run.
The Cardinal will face top seed UCLA in a Friday semifinal.
Oregon State’s season ended with a 1-0 loss to Washington in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 tournament. A solo home run in the second inning for the Huskies was the difference. One year after advancing to the Women’s College World Series, the Beavers finished 15-29-1.
Portland State advanced to Friday at the Big Sky Tournament by pounding Montana 13-0 in a loser-out game on Thursday. Olivia Grey pitched a five-inning no-hitter and a nine-run fifth inning broke open the game. Olivia Dean and Ellie Babbitt each had three hits. Allicitie Frost capped the big fifth inning with a grand slam.
PSU will face Weber State at noon Friday in a loser-out game. The winner will meet Northern Colorado or Idaho State later Friday with that winner advancing to meet Idaho State in the championship round on Saturday.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF: Oregon State is one of four Pac-12 schools qualified for the NCAA Women’s Golf Championships. The Beavers shot 17 under par and qualified with a second-place finish at the Westfield, Indiana regional.
The NCAA Tournament takes place May 19-24 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. This is only the second NCAA Tournament for OSU women’s golf.
Oregon, which entered the Westfield Regional ranked No. 8 in the country, struggled to a 10th-place finish and failed to qualify for the NCAAs one year after the Ducks finished second in the nation.
Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.
"As a sports fan, working in sports journalism and telling the stories of athletes and teams from the school level to the elite/professional level is rewarding. Games are fun! So is meeting and introducing readers to driven, uniquely talented and often just plain fun humans. Sports bring together communities. Often, unexpected or unique connections are made through sports. To witness and to recount myriad dramas of human competition is a hoot.”