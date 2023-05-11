Portland Winterhawks primary logo

The Portland Winterhawks selected 13 future prospects this week.

WINTERHAWKS DRAFT RECAP: The Portland Winterhawks traded away veteran forward Aidan Litke and selected 11 players Thursday during the 2023 Western Hockey League Prospects Draft.

And the club made history by selecting goalie Morgan Stickney with their 10th-round pick. Stickney is the first female from the United States drafted by a WHL club. Playing for the Shattuck St. Mary’s 16U women’s team this season, Stickney had a 23-4-3 record across 33 games with a sterling .928 save percentage and 1.52 goals-against average.

Tags

