PORTLAND TIMBERS: The Timbers added needed depth to their front office this week, announcing that Jack Dodd has been hired as the club’s technical director. In that role, Dodd will support general manager Ned Grabavoy, filling the role that Grabavoy held before being promoted to GM upon the dismissal of Gavin Wilkinson.
Dodd comes to Portland from Toronto FC, where he spent nine years, seven as director of scouting and two as assistant general manager.
Dodd fills a noteworthy position of support for Grabavoy, who has essentially been wearing multiple hats since last fall. In announcing Dodd’s arrival in Portland, the Timbers noted that the Derby, England native was instrumental in bringing MLS most valuable players Sebastian Giovinco and Alejandro Pozuelo to Toronto.
- Lexus added as sponsor. The pitch-side dining area on the west side of Providence Park will be named the Lexus Lounge under a multi-year naming rights partnership.
COLLEGE BASEBALL: Lewis & Clark opens play in the NCAA Division III Tournament by playing host Birmingham-Southern at 9 a.m. Friday, May 19, in Alabama. It’s the first game at a four-team double-elimination regional.
Oregon State (36-15, 18-12 Pac-12) has completed its conference schedule. After going 2-1 at UCLA May 12-14, the Beavers are in third place in the conference. Before the Pac-12 Tournament May 23-27 at Scottsdale, Arizona, the Beavers host Western Carolina May 18-20. They also host Portland on Tuesday, May 16.
Oregon (31-19, 14-13 Pac-12) closes the regular season with three games at Utah May 18-20. The Ducks, whose pitching has gone sideways late in the season, were swept by Washington in their final home series.
The Portland Pilots (27-19, 15-9 WCC) close out conference play against visiting San Francisco May 18-20. The Pilots enter the series in third place in the West Coast Conference after taking two of three from Santa Clara to close out their home slate. The WCC Tournament takes place May 24-27 at Las Vegas and involves the top six teams in the standings.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL: For the second year in a row, Oregon will play in Fayetteville, Arkansas, to open the NCAA Tournament. The Ducks (35-15) open against Notre Dame at 2 p.m. Pacific on Friday, May 19 (ESPN2). Host and No. 11 national seed Arkansas plays Harvard to begin the double-elimination regional that runs through May 21. Oregon has lost four in a row after falling to Stanford in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 tournament as the Cardinal rallied late.
- Portland State’s Emily Johansen, a Tualatin High grad, was named the Big Sky Player of the Year on May 9. The fourth-year first baseman for the Vikings led the conference in slugging percentage, total bases, RBIs and doubles. She has six home runs and a .455 on-base percentage. Other Vikings honored were fifth-year senior Olivia Dean (first-team shortstop), junior Maddie Thompson (first-team second base), junior Bailee Noland (second-team utility) and junior Allicitie Frost (second-team pitcher).
COLLEGE WOMEN’S GOLF: Oregon State is one of four Pac-12 schools that qualified for the NCAA Women’s Golf Championships. The Beavers shot 17 under par and qualified with a second-place finish at the Westfield, Indiana, regional. The NCAA Tournament takes place May 19-24 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. This is only the second NCAA Tournament for OSU women’s golf. Oregon, which entered the Westfield Regional ranked No. 8 in the country, struggled to a 10th-place finish and failed to qualify for the NCAAs one year after the Ducks finished second in the nation.
COLLEGE MEN’S GOLF: Lincoln High grad and Oregon senior Nate Stember was a second-team all-Pac-12 selection this spring, one of four Ducks on the all-conference team. Oregon competed at the Bath, Michigan, NCAA Regional May 15-17, hoping to qualify for the NCAA Championships that take place May 26-31 at Scottsdale, Arizona.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD: Oregon junior Micah Williams, a Benson High grad, won the Pac-12 title in the men’s 100 meters during the conference championship meet that concluded May 14 at Walnut, California. It’s the second conference title for Williams, who finished in 10.22 seconds. He also was part of Oregon’s third-place 4x100 relay team. The Oregon women won their second conference title in a row, while the Washingtom men won for the first time and Oregon was sixth as a men’s team. Oregon State’s Grace Fetherstonhaugh won the women’s 5,000 and 3,000 steeplechase. Next is the NCAA West Regional Championships May 24-27 at Sacramento.
PORTLAND NITRO: The second-year American Ultimate Disc League team returns home to play the Oakland Spiders at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 19, at Kiggins Bowl, 800 E. 40th St. in Vancouver, Washington. The Nitro are 0-3 after close losses last weekend at Los Angeles and at San Diego.
HOPS: Hillsboro (11-22) is at Eugene for six games May 16-21. The Hops return home May 23-28 against Tri-City.
MARINERS: Seattle (21-20) is at Boston May 16-17 then plays at Atlanta May 19-21 before returning home for four against the Vegas — ahem Oakland — Athletics starting Monday, May 29.