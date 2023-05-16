MLS: Portland Timbers new assistant general manager Jack Dodd

Jack Dodd has joined the Portland Timbers as technical director to assist general manager Ned Grabavoy.

 Courtesy Photo: Craig Mitchelldyer/Portland Timbers

PORTLAND TIMBERS: The Timbers added needed depth to their front office this week, announcing that Jack Dodd has been hired as the club’s technical director. In that role, Dodd will support general manager Ned Grabavoy, filling the role that Grabavoy held before being promoted to GM upon the dismissal of Gavin Wilkinson.

Dodd comes to Portland from Toronto FC, where he spent nine years, seven as director of scouting and two as assistant general manager.

Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.

