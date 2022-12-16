Trail Blazers vs Timberwolves 028.JPG

Portland Trail Blazers forward Trendon Watford (2) stares the ball down during a free throw against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Moda Center. PMG PHOTO: JAIME VALDEZ

The defense remains a big issue for the Portland Trail Blazers (16-13), who fell on the road to the Dallas Mavericks 130-110 on Friday night.

The Blazers held things in check in the first quarter, winning the first 12 minutes 32-31 thanks to a solid show from Jusuf Nurkic and Damian Lillard each grabbing nine points.

