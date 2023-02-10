After one of the strangest turn of events in college basketball this season, the Portland Pilots could have spent time dwelling on the bizarre set of events that resulted in a victory-turned-defeat on Feb. 4 at Pepperdine.
But, according Mike Meadows, the Pilots didn’t waste time wallow in that misfortune.
“It was one of the craziest games I've ever played,” Meadows said about a game the Pilots had won the first time the horn sounded, but lost after time was added to the clock. “But, honestly, adversity hits and that's what makes or breaks a team and I think it made us. I think we're about to turn the corner and I'm really excited about it.”
Meadows made that statement after Portland secured an important home-floor 81-73 win over the Pacific Tigers on Thursday, Feb. 9. With four conference games left, Portland sits seventh in the West Coast Conference at 5-7. They host first-place Saint Mary’s at 3 p.m. Saturday. The 15th-ranked Gaels suffered their first WCC loss on Thursday at Loyola Marymount and figure to be desperate to stay a game in front of Gonzaga, but Saturday also is an opportunity for the Pilots to build some confidence and momentum for the stretch run.
“This is the first time honestly all season I could say that we're pretty much healthy,” said Meadows, who’s one of the Pilots who missed time with an injury. “We’re rolling and we're building some continuity, and it's just great to see.”
This is Meadows’ fourth season playing for Coach Shantay Legans. Meadows, from Hollywood, California, played his first two seasons at Eastern Washington before following Legans to Portland.
“I was very un-recruited coming out, so I came in with a chip on my shoulder and (Legans) was the one guy who told me that I would have a fair shot to get everything that I deserved. And that right there stuck with me it still sticks with me today,” Meadows said.
Other Pilots are likely to get headlines most games. In the win over Pacific. Moses Wood scored 26 points. Tyler Robertson had 15 points, eight rebounds, six assists and got Keylan Boone into foul trouble that limited the Tigers’ top scorer to 20 minutes. Freshman sharpshooter Juanse Gorosito scored a career-high 19 points and drew a pair of timely charging fouls.
But Meadows’ steady play in all phases of the game makes a bigger impact that his stats most nights, or his 6-foot-2, 175-pounds frame, might indicate.
“Mike’s very tough,” Legans said. “He has a moxie about him. When he's playing, he's feeling good and he’s comfortable, he’s really, really good. He does a lot for our team with leadership and with other things. You get really excited when you have a young man like that playing for you.”
The win over Pacific was a prime example of Meadows’ role on this team. He didn’t start the game, but played 34 of the 40 minutes contributing nine points, seven rebounds and three assists. Oh, and he played a leading role in limiting Luke Avdalovic, who’d made a scorching 55 of 100 3-pointers entering the game, to 1-of-5 shooting from the perimeter and only five points.
For Legans, a priority is keeping Meadows — who missed 12 games in November and December with a groin injury — healthy. Legans also wants to make sure all of his rotation guys see the floor so that different combinations are comfortable playing together.
Meadows said he’s healthy, but sees his role off the floor as just as important as anything he brings to the court. In fact, his mindset is doing whatever he’s asked to help the Pilots win — even if he doesn’t play.
“I always want to lead my guys I want to be a voice in the locker room, on and off the court,” Meadows said. “Honestly, offering support is really big for me — just making sure guys are okay. Because basketball isn't everything. Guys have lives, you know. It's really important that guys stay solid mentally, or else you can't perform on the court.”
Twice an academic all-conference selection in the Big Sky Conference at Eastern Washington, Meadows graduated in December with a degree in organizational communications and has started work on an MBA. He has the option of returning to play one more season, should he choose. That decision will come later. Meadows is focused on living in the moment.
“It’s a blessing to wake up every day,” he said.
The Pilots’ 13-14 overall record isn’t attention getting. But, as both Meadows and Legans said, the goal of every college basketball team is to be at its best when tournament season arrives. Meadows said the Pilots are on that track.
“Guys are celebrating each other,” he said. “It's going be a different guy every night (leading the way). We can all go score points. We can all do a bunch of different things. So it's really exciting to see and I hope he can keep it rolling.”