Thorns head coach Mike Norris at Providence Park. 

Continuity for a Portland Thorns club in transition and the work of a “tactical genius.”

Those are two of the reasons the Thorns chose to elevate Mike Norris to be the head coach for the National Women's Soccer League club, according to general manager Karina LeBlanc.