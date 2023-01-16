To celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Portland Interscholastic League held its annual MLK Showcase event at Lincoln High School on Monday, featuring plenty of interesting matchups across the five boys games and one girls game held.
The two late matchups provided some fireworks with the Lincoln boys taking on Barlow in the Cardinals’ home gym, and the night was capped with the Gresham boys taking on Roosevelt.
Lincoln poured it on early against Barlow, taking a 29-17 lead at one point in the first half thanks to some stout defense that started in the backcourt with the Cardinals press.
Mix in 6-foot-10 Graham Eikenberry grabbing seven rebounds and putting up eight points and there was plenty for the Bruins to worry about on the offensive end.
The Bruins wouldn’t let things get too out of hand though as sophomore star Jalen Atkins helped close the first half with a 3-pointer, giving him 12 points at the break and keeping the lead at 31-25 Cardinals.
The third quarter is where it all unraveled for Lincoln as the Bruins won the third frame 24-14.
After dealing with some early foul trouble, Mason Bierbrauer went to work and scored 11 points in the third quarter alone while also grabbing four rebounds and coming up with two steals.
Meanwhile Atkins did his thing on offense with six more points and Jahvari Martino knocked down a couple shots to eventually take a 49-45 lead into the fourth.
“I thought throughout the game we would play well for these spurts, but then we would turn the ball over or we wouldn’t get stop or we’d reach,” Lincoln head coach Heather Seely-Roberts said. “You have to put together 32 consistent minutes.”
Despite coughing up the lead, the senior-heavy Cardinals stayed calm and gave the ball to Moroni Seely-Roberts, who had a quiet night scoring coming into the final frame with 11 points.
Moroni was able to drive and hit two layups while fouled and finish off the and-ones, and later hit a 3-pointer when the Bruins defense dared him to with the Cardinals trying to run some extra seconds off the clock.
The senior finished the frame with 13 points and ultimately led the Cardinals in scoring with 24 points on the night.
Eikenberry chipped in 14 points and 12 rebounds while Moroni’s twin brother Malachi had 20 points.
“The first three quarters we had a lot of negative energy and we really needed to get that out of our system,” Eikenberry said. “We got into the fourth quarter and we were able to refocus. We were able to turn that on and shots started falling with that.”
The Bruins tried their best to stay in it, but the full-court pressure from the lengthy Lincoln squad was too much and Barlow caught the turnover bug down the stretch.
Atkins finished with 20 points to lead the Bruins in scoring. Barlow is now 9-4 on the season overall but is sitting well in the Mt. Hood Conference at 2-0.
Lincoln improved to 11-3 overall and is leading the PIL so far at 5-0.
Gresham survives late
While the basketball of course was what folks came to see, playing on MLK Day is a special experience for Gresham head coach Corey Lockhart, who is from Mississippi and said he has a tattoo of MLK on his leg.
“We talk about Black History all the time,” Lockhart said. “This is important to me and it’s an honor to play on this day … I got Martin Luther King tatted on my leg, like a portrait of him. That’s just how important it is to me, he made a way for us.”
Esyah Pippa-White was able to find a way for his Gresham squad as well on the court in its 61-56 win over Roosevelt in the night cap on Monday.
When the Gophers needed to dig out of a hole, it was Pippa-White directing traffic on offense while his crew knocked down the shots when he set them up.
The Roughriders started out well, winning the first quarter 15-12 behind junior guard Utrillo Morris and his 10 points.
Pippa-White came alive in the second, not so much scoring, but dished out three assists while also pulling down three rebounds and scoring three points.
Mix in Scotty Riddle knocking down a 3-pointer and two free throws and the Gophers were in business. Riddle had nine points at the break to lead Gresham after seven different players scored in the second quarter, leading to a 33-24 halftime advantage.
“Scotty is the silent assassin,” Gresham head coach Corey Lockhart said. “He keeps his composure, he plays hard and he doesn’t let anything rattle him, he just plays through it.”
Beya Kim did his best to rattle the Gophers, building on a big second quarter to have an even bigger second half. The Roughriders senior scored six points in the third while grabbing two rebounds and two steals to be a menace on both ends of the floor.
That helped Roosevelt cut the lead down to 44-38 going into the fourth, and eventually the Roughriders tied the game at 46 thanks to five quick points in the fourth from Kim.
However, Pippa-White fed Riddle, RJ Alexander and Ulises Gutuerrez-Guzman who all hit 3-pointers to keep the Gophers ahead.
Eventually the Gophers were able to slow Kim down despite being in some foul trouble and were able to keep Morris from hurting them with his speed.
“Just had to keep calm, keep our composure and make sure we executed while it was getting radical like that,” Riddle said of the late game situation.
Pippa-White finished with 11 points and eight assists while Riddle led the way scoring with 17 points. Kim finished with 21 points for Roosevelt along with 11 rebounds. Morris had 20 points behind him.
Gresham improves to 9-3 overall with some impressive wins on the resume, including the MLK Showcase win over Roosevelt. The Roughriders, playing without starting guard Chance White, fell to 7-6 overall with an equally tough slate so far this season.
Other scores
Grant 64, Westview 54
Cleveland 74, Tigard 68
Jesuit 67, Jefferson 49 (girls)
Tualatin 92, Benson 56