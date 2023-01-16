Lincoln Barlow boys basketball MLK Showcase 011623

Lincoln boys basketball's Moroni Seely-Roberts goes up for a shot against Barlow during the MLK Showcase on Jan. 16, 2023, at Lincoln High School.

 PMG Photo: Austin White

To celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Portland Interscholastic League held its annual MLK Showcase event at Lincoln High School on Monday, featuring plenty of interesting matchups across the five boys games and one girls game held.

The two late matchups provided some fireworks with the Lincoln boys taking on Barlow in the Cardinals’ home gym, and the night was capped with the Gresham boys taking on Roosevelt.

Barlow Lincoln boys basketball MLK Showcase 011623

Barlow boys basketball's Jalen Atkins (0) sneak by the Lincoln defense for a bucket during the MLK Showcase on Jan. 16, 2023, at Lincoln High School.
Gresham Roosevelt boys basketball MLK Showcase 011623

Gresham boys basketball's Esyah Pippa-White, left, gets fouled on a layup attempt by Roosevelt's Beya Kim during the MLK Showcase on Jan. 16, 2023, at Lincoln High School.
Roosevelt Gresham boys basketball MLK Showcase 011623

Roosevelt boys basketball's Beya Kim (12) drives strong to the rim against Gresham during the MLK Showcase on Jan. 16, 2023, at Lincoln High School.

