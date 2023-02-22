Fans who wish to watch new Portland Timbers midfielder Evander in the club's new Portland Plaid jersey will need to subscribe to MLS Season Pass through Apple TV+, as a 10-year contract with Apple begins.
How to watch: The big shift for fans this season is the introduction of MLS Season Pass on Apple TV+. The subscription streaming service replaces local television as the place for fans not at the game to watch matches, both home and away. All MLS matches, including the new Leagues Cup and the playoffs, will be available to subscribers with no blackouts.
Season ticket holders get access to MLS Season Pass at no charge. At least to start, MLS will make six games a week available for no charge. For the Feb. 25-26 opening weekend all games will stream for free.
The subscription price is $99 for the full season or $14.99 a month, with a discount for Apple TV+ subscribers.
MLS Season Pass should be available on any device with Internet access, either through the Apple TV+ app, or for those on non-Apple devices, online at tv.apple.com.
All opening-weekend games will be available free of charge, as will Portland’s second and third games.
The league recently announced that restaurants and bars with DirecTV for Business will have access to MLS Season Pass.
On-air talent of interest to Portland fans include former Timbers radio/TV voice Jake Zivin on play-by-play paired with veteran analyst Taylor Twellman. Twellman moves over from ESPN, where he was the network’s top game analyst. Additionally, former Timbers defender and broadcaster Ross Smith is a game analyst. Former Timbers great Diego Valeri will be a Spanish-language studio analyst.
Leagues Cup: A new mid-season tournament is being introduced featuring MLS and Mexico’s Liga MX teams. The tournament will take place July 21 through Aug. 19 during which regular-season play will pause. Portland is grouped with Tigres UNAL and the San Jose Earthquakes for the group phase, from which two teams advance to the knockout phase. The schedule is still to be announced.
Welcome to St. Louis: The 29th club to join MLS is St. Louis CITY SC, which will play in the Western Conference while Nashville returns to the Eastern Conference. St. Louis CITY (We’re glad St. Louis, a city with a long soccer tradition, is joining MLS; but we could do without the capital CITY) visits Providence Park on March 11, the third game of the season.
Playoff format: On Tuesday, Feb. 21, MLS announced its 2023 playoff format. MLS is expanding its playoffs to include nine teams from each conference (so, 18 of the 29 clubs). It'll start with one game between seeds 8 and 9 in each conference (Oct. 25-26). The first round (Oct. 28-Nov. 12) will be a best-of-3 series with the higher seed playing the first match and the third (if needed) at home. The first-round pairings are 1 vs. 8/9 winner, 2 vs. 7, 3 vs. 6 and 4 vs. 5. The last three playoff rounds are all single-elimination hosted by the higher seed. The conference semifinals and finals will happen between Nov. 25 and Dec. 3, with the MLS Cup Final on Saturday, Dec. 9.
Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.
