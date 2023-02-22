2023 Portland Timbers Evander models New Jersey

Fans who wish to watch new Portland Timbers midfielder Evander in the club's new Portland Plaid jersey will need to subscribe to MLS Season Pass through Apple TV+, as a 10-year contract with Apple begins.

How to watch: The big shift for fans this season is the introduction of MLS Season Pass on Apple TV+. The subscription streaming service replaces local television as the place for fans not at the game to watch matches, both home and away. All MLS matches, including the new Leagues Cup and the playoffs, will be available to subscribers with no blackouts.

