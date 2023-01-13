Portland Winterhawks logo

The Moose Jaw Warriors scored the go-ahead goal with 1:54 remaining and beat the visiting Portland Winterhawks 4-2 in a Friday Western Hockey League game.

Eric Alarie scored twice, including the game-winner on a nifty move in the right-wing circle to create the opportunity. An empty-net goal from Ryder Korczak on a shot from inside his own blueline with a minute left sealed the result.