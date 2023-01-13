The Moose Jaw Warriors scored the go-ahead goal with 1:54 remaining and beat the visiting Portland Winterhawks 4-2 in a Friday Western Hockey League game.
Eric Alarie scored twice, including the game-winner on a nifty move in the right-wing circle to create the opportunity. An empty-net goal from Ryder Korczak on a shot from inside his own blueline with a minute left sealed the result.
The Winterhawks are 2-3 on their East Division swing, which ends on Saturday with a 5 p.m. visit to Connor Bedard-led Regina. Portland is 28-7-2-1 for 59 points, second to Seattle in the U.S. Division. Moose Jaw improved to 25-14-0-2 for 52 points.
James Stefan and Jack O'Brien scored for Portland and Luca Cagnoni had two assists.
A rebound power-play goal from Alarie with 11 seconds left in the second period gave Moose Jaw a 2-1 lead.
Portland tied it with a third-period power-play goal as a Robbie Fromm-Delorme shot on the rush deflected off of O’Brien and into the net as O'Brien skated toward the front of the net.
The game was tied 1-1 after one period with Cosmo Wilson’s first goal on a rebound blast tying it for Moose Jaw 14:36 into the game.
Stefan scored his 13th goal of the season 8:07 into the game to open the scoring, ripping a shot from the high slot after a feed from Aidan Litke found Stefan in open ice.
Moose Jaw goalie Connor Ungar finished with 42 saves as Portland had a 44-31 advantage in shots on goal. He came up with a series of big saves in the third period.
Portland goalie Jan Spunar faced 30 shots and stopped 28 of them.
After closing out the trip Saturday, Portland returns home for four games consecutive games and will play five of six over 10 days at Veterans Memorial Coliseum to close January. The Winterhawks will be home Friday, Jan. 20 against Victoria, Saturday, Jan. 21 against Lethbridge and Monday, Jan. 23 for a noon game against Spokane.