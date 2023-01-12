Embattled but bruised, Blazers barrel toward preseason expectations

Portland Trail Blazers forward Nassir Little hangs onto the rim following a dunk against the Phoenix Suns on Oct. 21, at the Moda Center.

The Portland Trail Blazers provided an injury update on forwards Nassir Little and Justise Winslow on Thursday.

Little has been out since Nov. 30 with a femoral head impaction fraction in his right hip, but the team announced he's returned to on-court activity in preparation of a return. The return date however is still to be determined.

