Little has been out since Nov. 30 with a femoral head impaction fraction in his right hip, but the team announced he's returned to on-court activity in preparation of a return. The return date however is still to be determined.
Winslow has been out since Dec. 23 with a left ankle sprain. The Blazers say recent examines show progress in the forward's ankle, but Winslow will still be out at least another two weeks.
The Blazers have lost their last four games and fell under .500 for the first time this season, currently sitting at 19-21 and in 11th place in the Western Conference.
Injuries have been constant for Portland this season as Gary Payton II recently made his season debut, meanwhile Damian Lillard, Jusuf Nurkic and Keon Johnson have all spent some significant time on the shelf.
Lillard is also listed as questionable for the Blazers next game tonight, Jan. 12, against visiting Cleveland with a left ankle sprain. Payton is listed as probable with a right ankle sprain.
