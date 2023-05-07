The first step on the Portland Trail Blazers road to building a contender in the 2023 offseason is nearly here.
Or will it be the beginning of the end for the Damian Lillard era in Portland?
That’s probably a little too dramatic for the NBA Draft Lottery, slated for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 16 on ESPN. But the bounce of the ping pong balls could change the Blazers summer plans quite a bit.
In case you haven’t memorized it yet, Portland finished with the fifth-worst record in the league and owns a 10.5% chance of landing the overall No. 1 pick. It has a 42.1% chance of moving into the top four.
The flip side of that coin is the Blazers have a 55.6% chance of moving back in the draft, like how they moved back one spot to No. 7 last year at the lottery.
To the victor of the lottery goes Victor Wembanyama, the 19-year-old French phenom who is supposed to be a generational talent with his 7-foot-2 frame and all-around skills.
Outside of landing the No. 1 pick, Blazers fans shouldn’t get too invested in the draft, which is set for June 22.
For starters, Lillard has made it clear at all offseason media availability that he’s not up for bringing on more young projects or drafted players in need of development time. Lillard wants impact players now, and it’s hard to blame him after the best season of his career ended with the fifth-worst record in the league.
Lillard, 32 and set to turn 33 in July, makes a fair point about this being the time. Portland will have its first round pick, wherever it lands 1-9, along with the New York Knicks’ first round pick at No. 23 from the Josh Hart trade.
Of course, the Blazers are also armed with five second-round picks from the Golden State Warriors, acquired in the Gary Payton II trade.
On a more serious note, the final tantalizing trade piece is either Anfernee Simons or Shaedon Sharpe. Both have displayed serious scoring ability and both are under the age of 24.
Simons said at the Blazers’ exit interviews he believes himself and Sharpe can coexist, but a team that needs to improve defensively and already has one of the best scorers in the league in Lillard, having the two youngsters together feels unbalanced.
“It's something we have to look at,” Blazers general manager Joe Cronin said during exit interviews about Sharpe and Simons together. “I look at it as a great problem to have. I wish we had a multitude of talent at every position and we have to figure out how to maximize each of those guys.”
Maximize has been one of Cronin’s buzz words since taking over the job. As GM, each of his moves have been trying to maximize value.
The only piece of the puzzle still to be evaluated for a price value is the Blazers’ draft pick in the lottery. From there, Cronin and crew can finally get the full assessment.
For now, the value of Simons and Sharpe has to be high. Simons is an electric shooter who can provide instant offense for any team, whether that’s starting or coming off the bench.
Meanwhile, Sharpe showed his athleticism through the 2022-2023 season and came on during the Blazers tank of the last couple months to show he has the tools to reach an All-Star level caliber of player.
Tack either of those guys on with two first round picks and the Blazers have a pretty decent offer for top-end kind of talent that Lillard needs.
Portland has already been linked to a couple players like Karl Anthony-Towns and Mikal Bridges. Plus rumors connected to Toronto about OG Anunoby or Pascal Siakam continue to swirl, especially with Nick Nurse out as the coach north of the border.
It all goes back to the value question for Cronin, who said following the trade deadline he isn’t about to swing and miss while going for the home run. Cronin wants a sure thing, guaranteed success on his return for any deal that might be in place.
“It's probably the most complicated thing we do,” Cronin said, referring to evaluating the draft and assessing value. “That's where you just try to get out and work and really assess: A. Know the drop backwards and have a great feel for these guys and B. Know what the market is and do a deep, deep dive as to what you can get in return for that. And then you just have to weigh those two things.
“Sometimes, if you're in a hurry, if you're trying to speed things up, you make mistakes or you trade a really good player, but it's something that we have to live with sometimes too. If we're committed to winning now, we have to be able to live with what the future holds for some player that we traded.”
Cronin’s approach feels like a business one, centered on value and maximum return. And Cronin touched on it at the end, at some point there needs to be a little bit of risk taken in order to have a big return.
Lillard and Blazers fans both hope this can be the summer the risk is taken. After that, it’s up to the team to reap a reward.
The higher the draft pick come May 16, the better the value, so we’ll see how much more the Blazers can add to their pantry.
May the ping pong balls be ever in your favor.