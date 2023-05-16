NBA CONFERENCE FINALS
Here are the schedules for the NBA conference finals. All games are scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. PT:
Lakers at Nuggets, Tuesday, May 16, 5:30 p.m.
Lakers at Nuggets, Thursday, May 18, 5:30 p.m.
Nuggets at Lakers, Saturday, May 20, 5:30 p.m.
Nuggets at Lakers, Monday, May 22, 5:30 p.m.
Lakers at Nuggets, Wednesday, May 24, 5:30 p.m.
Nuggets at Lakers, Friday, May 26, 5:30 p.m.
Lakers at Nuggets, Sunday, May 28, 5:30 p.m.
Heat at Celtics, Wednesday, May 17, 5:30 p.m.
Heat at Celtics, Friday, May 19, 5:30 p.m.
Celtics at Heat, Sunday, May 21, 5:30 p.m.
Celtics at Heat, Tuesday, May 23, 5:30 p.m.
Heat at Celtics, Thursday, May 25, 5:30 p.m.
Celtics at Heat, Saturday, May 27, 5:30 p.m.
Heat at Celtics, Monday, May 29, 5:30 p.m.
Seattle came up short in Game 7 on May 15 at Dallas, falling 2-1 to the starts and exiting its first Stanley Cup Playoffs in the second round despite a late goal from former Portland Winterhawk Oliver Bjorkstrand.
Dallas will take on Vegas (and former Winterhawks goalie Adin Hill) in the Western Conference final.
In the Eastern Conference final, the Carolina Hurricanes with former Winterhawks forward Seth Jarvis face the on the Florida Panthers for a spot in the Stanley Cup final. Former Winterhawks coach Jamie Kompon is a Florida assistant coach.
Dallas at Vegas, 5:30 p.m. Friday, May. 19
Dallas at Vegas, noon Sunday, May 21
Vegas at Dallas 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 23
Vegas at Dallas 5 p.m. Thursday, May 25
Dallas at Vegas, 5 p.m. Saturday, May 27
Vegas at Dallas 5 p.m. Monday, May 29
Dallas at Vegas, 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 23
Florida at Carolina, 5 p.m. Thursday, May 18
Florida at Carolina, 5 p.m. Saturday, May 20
Carolina at Florida, 5 p.m. Monday, May 22
Carolina at Florida, 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 24
Florida at Carolina, 5 p.m. Friday, May 26
Carolina at Florida, 5 p.m. Sunday, May 28
Florida at Carolina, 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 30
Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.
"As a sports fan, working in sports journalism and telling the stories of athletes and teams from the school level to the elite/professional level is rewarding. Games are fun! So is meeting and introducing readers to driven, uniquely talented and often just plain fun humans. Sports bring together communities. Often, unexpected or unique connections are made through sports. To witness and to recount myriad dramas of human competition is a hoot.”
