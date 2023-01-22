Chaz Lucius admits his head is spinning a bit as he transitions to the Portland Winterhawks and the Western Hockey League.

Portland wasn’t a place the 19-year-old, the 2021 first-round draft pick of the NHL’s Winnipeg Jets, expected to find himself a couple of weeks ago. Granted, he wasn’t getting consistent playing time in his first professional hockey season with the Manitoba Moose. But he was adjusting to life in the AHL.

Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.

Tags

Sports Reporter

"As a sports fan, working in sports journalism and telling the stories of athletes and teams from the school level to the elite/professional level is rewarding. Games are fun! So is meeting and introducing readers to driven, uniquely talented and often just plain fun humans. Sports bring together communities. Often, unexpected or unique connections are made through sports. To witness and to recount myriad dramas of human competition is a hoot.”

Recommended for you