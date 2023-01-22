Chaz Lucius admits his head is spinning a bit as he transitions to the Portland Winterhawks and the Western Hockey League.
Portland wasn’t a place the 19-year-old, the 2021 first-round draft pick of the NHL’s Winnipeg Jets, expected to find himself a couple of weeks ago. Granted, he wasn’t getting consistent playing time in his first professional hockey season with the Manitoba Moose. But he was adjusting to life in the AHL.
“I was living up in Winnipeg. I definitely had no idea I was gonna come here,” Lucius said on Jan. 21 after scoring his first Western Hockey league goal in a 5-2 Winterhawks win over Lethbridge. “But, as far as hockey goes, I just want to be in a spot where I can play and thrive. And I feel like I could do that with Portland. Not to say I couldn’t do it in Manitoba, but just the opportunities I’m going to get here and Coach (Mike) Johnston really believing in me, I think it’s a big thing.”
Lucius’ arrival is a big thing for Johnston’s Winterhawks, in part because Johnston didn’t have to part with any players or future draft picks to add an elite offensive player to an already strong team. Portland entered a Monday, Jan. 23 game against Spokane with a 30-8-2-1 for 63 points, three behind Seattle in the U.S. Division. The Winterhawks close out January with home games at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27 against Swift Current and at 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29 against Spokane. Those games are part of a three-game weekend that includes a Saturday game at Seattle.
On Jan. 5, Lucius scored three goals, including the overtime winner, for the United States in the bronze-medal game at the recent IIHF World Championships in Hallifax, Nova Scotia. He was ready to rejoin the Moose, Winnipeg’s AHL affiliate where he’d had two goals and three assists in 12 games. Instead, his itinerary changed to Portland when the Jets decided playing time was what their young prospect needs.
Lucius was the Winterhawks fourth-round pick in the 2018 WHL Prospect Draft and still on Portland’s protected list, though he’d chosen the college hockey route. When the Jets asked him to play junior hockey for the rest of this season, Lucius had to fly to Winnipeg, drive to his family home in Minnesota, then fly to Portland in what he described as a crazy 24 hours.
Winterhawks Associate Coach Kyle Gustafson noted that Lucius has had a challenging season, especially the past few weeks, and will need some time to settle in with Portland and his third team in a few months.
“He’s trying to figure us out as much as we’re trying to figure him out,” Gustafson said.
Listed at 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds, Lucius grew up in Lawrence, Kansas, before moving to Minnesota. He played NCAA hockey last season for the Minnesota Gophers. He brings a presence to the Winterhawks attack with his size, his ability to handle the puck and his understanding of what to do with said puck.
“He’s a special player. He’s a first-round pick. He’s big, he’s strong. He makes so many nice subtle plays with the puck that you really appreciate,” Gustafson said. “His mind and his reason and his anticipation of where the puck is gonna go is really, really good.”
In his first two games, Lucius centered a line with Jack O’Brien (who shifted from center to wing) and James Stefan, and the chemistry seemed to be there from the start. Lucius also is playing on the top power-play unit.
Gustafson said O’Brien, who has 33 assists, has been one of the Hawks most consistent players at his natural center position. But he and Johnston believed O'Brien could make the adjustment to playing wide and develop a good partnership with Lucius.
So far, so good.
“The reason we wanted to (move O’Brien to wing) is because we thought Jack and Chaz would have special chemistry. But what we’re finding out it’s really elevating Stefan’s game, too,” Gustafson said. “I think the three of them are really clicking. Jack brings the workload. James brings the opportunistic scoring. Chaz makes the plays, not to say Chaz can’t score. So we like what we see so far.”
Lucius said there wasn’t a specific list of things the Jets want him to work on in Portland. The big thing is playing games, something he’d not gotten consistently with Manitoba because of injuries and the competition for playing time.
“I am still young is the biggest thing. They just want me to play games. I guess that’s the main message and just play hockey and and kind of have fun again,” Lucius said.
Even with limited opportunity to play in the AHL, Lucius said being a young guy around established pros showed him the expectations at that level.
“I think I matured a lot there being around all the guys families and kids and different things like that as a young 19-year-old,” Lucius said.
In Portland, he is one of the older players, and the only one who’s experienced pro hockey.
“It’s a big thing to be in a locker room and be the youngest guy. Now I’m one of the older guys here,” Lucius noted. “Obviously we have great leadership here, but I kind of want to step in and help younger guys and kind of be that role model for them.”
Winterhawks 16-year-old rookie Diego Buttazzoni has a locker next to Lucius and said he looks up to his newest teammate.
“He’s a great guy in the room already, fitting in really good,” Buttazzoni said “You could see obviously these last two games he’s just been unreal. He’s a great player. Great shot. Great vision. So he’s gonna help the team a lot, I can already tell.”