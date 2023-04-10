Portland State DB Anthony Adams in a 2021 game against Montana State

Pictured in a 2021 game against Montana State, former Portland State defensive back Anthony Adams (14) is hoping to hear his name during the NFL Draft in late April.

 PMG Photo: John Lariviere

Anthony Adams and VJ Malo each entered his last season of college football as a preseason All-American, intent upon raising the profile of Portland State’s program and while improving his status in the eyes of pro football scouts.

Injuries scuttled those plans. But they haven’t ended either player’s dream of playing in the National Football League.

Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.

