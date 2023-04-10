Anthony Adams and VJ Malo each entered his last season of college football as a preseason All-American, intent upon raising the profile of Portland State’s program and while improving his status in the eyes of pro football scouts.
Injuries scuttled those plans. But they haven’t ended either player’s dream of playing in the National Football League.
Even if neither hears his name called during the NFL Draft later in April, the path to the pros won’t be closed. Both expect to be headed to a rookie training camp this spring.
Adams’ returned to the Vikings for the 2022 season planning to build upon two seasons as a FCS All-American defensive back. But the 6-foot, 192-pound Newberg native suffered a season-ending ankle injury in the second game of the season at Washington.
“It was really tough because I came back and we had a lot of stuff that we wanted to prove as a team and stuff I wanted to prove individually as well,” Adams said. “And we had a good group of seniors that I wanted to, you know, finish strong with.”
Adams’ ankle healed in time for him to participate in the East-West Shrine Bowl and to spend the first two months of 2023 in Tampa, Florida, training at House of Athlete alongside 20 or so other football players preparing for the NFL Combine and for pro days when NFL scouts assess players on college campuses.
Had he played in 2023, Adams is confident he would have been invited to the NFL Combine. Missing that opportunity was disappointing. But PSU assistant coach AC Patterson noted that Adams has four seasons of college ball on tape, plus his exposure to NFL scouts at the Shrine Bowl and at Portland State’s pro day.
Adams said being away from friends and family for a couple months was more difficult than he expected. But, in addition to the Florida weather, training in a new environment with 20 or so other ultra-competitive football players was valuable. Among the details he focused on was the start of the 40-yards dash and improving the rotation of his hips.
“NFL scouts and coaches want to see the fluidity of your hips,” Adams said. “So it's a drill that's designed not specifically to translate to the game, but more for just another testing purpose.”
Adams, who returned home ahead of PSU’s pro day in mid-March, said he felt different after a couple of months of training in Florida.
“I feel faster. And I feel more explosive as well,” he said. “I think my fast-twitch has gotten a lot better, just because we've been focusing on it a lot.“
The weather was a challenge on Portland State’s March 13 pro day, which meant most of the testing was done inside rather than on the Stott Community Field turf. Some 18 NFL scouts witnessed the PSU pro day testing. In addition to Adams and Malo, former Vikings who participated included receivers Beau Kelly and Mataio Talalemotu (from Beaverton), defensive back Xavier Bell, center Tyson Pauling and quarterback Mike Irwin (Lakeridge High grad).
Adams was clocked at 4.64 in his 40-yard dash, not quite the under 4.6 he was shooting for, but not bad considering the conditions. Other tests, such as the the 5-10-5 agility drill that tests change of direction, had to be held inside, which makes it difficult to compare results with those who ran their tests on football fields.
That was frustrating, but Adams was pleased to weigh in at 192 pounds, meaning he added about six pounds of muscle during his two months in Tampa.
A defensive end from the Seattle area, Malo entered 2022 planning to build upon a 10.5-sack 2021 season. A shoulder injury that began bothering him in the season opener impacted Malo’s explosiveness. He played in nine games, but managed only 1.5 sacks.
Malo said he consulted with eight doctors learned that what he thought was a shoulder “stinger” was shoulder inflammation that was pressuring a nerve and causing weakness that came and went. He’s confident the condition won’t prevent him from his pro football dream.
“I feel 100% confident in my ability to go out there and play again. I just wish I would have had it looked at sooner rather than playing through it.”
Malo hopes to sign with an NFL team after the draft. He said that, prior to his injury, he had multiple agents interested in representing him, but that interest dried up when he got hurt.
“I am already a smaller guy. I'm already coming from a smaller school. And even though I have proved against the bigger talents that we play against that I can hang with anybody, most see me as an undrafted free agent,” Malo said.
That’s not necessarily a negative for a player in Malo’s position, because he might land in a spot where his quickness and motor are needed.
Malo, a father of two young daughters, almost gave up football after graduating from O’Dea High in Seattle. An opportunity to play at Golden West College changed his mind.
During his two seasons at the junior college in Huntington Beach, California, Malo thrived on the field and earned California Community College Athletic Association all-state honors both years. The challenge was making it work financially. Malo had to work full time for a private security firm in addition to his school and football commitments.
“it was definitely a struggle for me,” Malo said.
He said the job’s assignments included working security for rap artists and in bars.
“A lot of the security guards, that's the everyday life they’re used to, with all the guns and stuff being around,” Malo said. “As an 18-year-old kid, I was not used to that. It took a lot for me to get used to.”
So did the hours, which some weekends required shifts of 12 hours or longer. Sometimes, he’d be working until 3 a.m. on a Friday night and need to join his teammates by 9 a.m. Saturday and play that afternoon. The lack of sleep did not prevent Malo from earning JUCO All-American honors.
“It was just pure motivation to get out of that situation,” Malo said.
“it was a relief to finally get to Portland State, knowing that I could just focus on being a student and focus on being a football player,” he said.
Except that the COVID-19 pandemic delayed that opportunity. Just weeks after he arrived, the pandemic shut down the campus. Malo spent the next 18 months or so at home in White Center, Washington, and working as a delivery driver for Amazon.
When he finally got his chance to play, Malo was a force. He set Portland State records for sacks and for tackles for loss as a junior in 2021. The shoulder injury dampened those numbers in 2022. But Malo stuck around PSU for the winter to finish his social science degree. He spent the time rehabbing his shoulder and working out under the guidance of Erik Jernstrom at EForce Sports to prepare for what’s next. He lost 10 pounds and said he is quicker with only 265 pounds on his 6-foot-1 frame.
Now it’s a waiting game for Malo, Adams and countless other players. The NFL Draft happens April 27-29. Players who aren’t selected can sign as undrafted free agents and hustle off to a rookie camp. Once that process is complete, Canadian Football League and USFL teams will look to sign players.
Patterson, the pro liaison at PSU and with coaching experience with the Minnesota Vikings, said that the next step is out of the players’ hands.
Malo is playing that waiting game back in Seattle, happy to be back home with partner Jirah and their young daughters, Myla Rose and Malayah. He remains optimistic about an NFL opportunity.
“I can play anywhere on the D-line,” Malo said. “I’m just a football player.”