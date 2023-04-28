The annual Nike/Jesuit Twilight Relays couldn't have asked for a better day with the first real heat wave of the year hitting Portland in time for a clear and hot day on the track on Friday at Jesuit High School.
Headlining all the action was Oregon City's Sophia Beckmon, breaking her own Oregon record in the girls long jump with a leap of 22-04 inches, also marking the best high school jump in the entire country this year.
And of course Lake Oswego girls sprinter Mia Brahe-Pedersen did her thing, posting a time of 11.07 seconds in the 100 meter dash which would be an Oregon state record but was wind-aided. Still an Oregon all-conditions record though.
Those were just two of the many results from the meet that attracts the state's best to Jesuit, along with some from out of state as well.
Here are the results from the meet with the top three listed for each event:
Girls 100m Elite
1. Mia Brahe-Pedersen, Lake Oswego, 11.07
2. Sophia Beckmon, Oregon City, 11.30
3. Brooke Lyons, Tahoma (WA), 11.59
Boys 100m Elite
1. Demari Thompson, North Salem, 10.59
2. Jayce Bartley, Oregon City, 10.69
3. Noah Zucker, Grant, 10.77
Girls 1 Mile Elite
1. Anna Callahan, Skyline (WA), 4:48.44
2. Rebecca O'Keefe Skyline (WA), 4:48.47
3. Emily Wisniewski, Crescent Valley, 4:52.94
Boys 1 Mile Elite
1. Tyler Sainsbury, Rocky Mountain (ID), 4:05.41
2. Tyrone Gorze, Crater, 4:05.47
3. Carter Cutting, Wilsonville, 4:06.43
Girls 3200m
1. Sydney Collier, Skyline (WA), 10:47.59
2. Keira Saavedra, Lincoln, 10:55.45
3. Liliana Hudnut, Jesuit, 10:57.58
Boys 3200m
1. Anthony Giesch, Newberg, 8:56.20
2. Gus Clevenger, Jesuit, 8:58.84
3. Landon Heemeyer, Rocky Mountain (ID), 8:59.57
Girls 100m Hurdles
1. Avery Coker, Ida B. Wells, 14.88 (New school record)
2. Sara Rivas, Bend, 14.90
3. Jackie Bier, North Salem, 15.20
Boys 110m Hurdles
1. Micah Perry, Barlow, 14.11
2. Joshua Widdows, Catlin Gabel, 14.70
3. Jayden Christy, Santiam Christian, 14.96
Girls 1500m
1. Amalie Bell, Jesuit, 4:41.26
2. Claire McDonald, Summit, 4:41.31
3. Erin Cosgrove, Southridge, 4:43.63
Boys 1500m
1. Asher Danielson, Ida B. Wells, 4:00.47
2. Brady Bliven, West Salem, 4:01.49
3. Mario Oblad, Mountainside, 4:01.82
Girls 3000m
1. Sara Abbott, Sprague, 10:48.84
2. Kyla Potratz, Phoenix, 10:58.24
3. Mercedes Harms, Tigard, 11:01.94
Boys 3000m
1. Benjamin Seidman, South Eugene, 8:57.63
2. Henry Alexander, Lincoln, 9:00.85
3. Zander Campbell, South Albany, 9:01.02
Girls 100m
1. Trinity Montgomery, Jefferson, 12.29
2. Cheyanne Barker, South Kitsap (WA), 12.30
3. Mia Hicks, Zillah (WA), 12.37
Boys 100m
1. Grant McDowell, Beaverton, 10.77
2. Malcolm Grant, Catlin Gabel, 10.86
3. James Bauman, Putnam, 10.90
Girls 4x100 relay
1. Lake Oswego, 47.43
2. Tualatin, 48.89
3. Westview, 49.31
Boys 4x100 relay
1. Central, 42.24
2. North Salem, 42.30
3. South Medford, 42.32
Girls 4x200 relay
1. Lake Oswego, 1:40.51
2. Oregon City, 1:45.99
3. Tualatin, 1:46.29
Boys 4x200 relay
1. Grant, 1:29.41
2. Sherwood, 1:29.76
3. Tualatin, 1:31.09
Girls 4x400 relay
1. Lake Oswego, 3:51.32
2. Camas (WA), 3:59.21
3. Jesuit, 4:05.51
Boys 4x400 relay
1. Westview, 3:24.67
2. Central, 3:24. 74
3. South Eugene, 3:25.22
Girls 4x800 relay
1. Camas (WA), 9:41.77
2. Rocky Mountain (ID), 9:58.87
3. Jesuit, 10:01.79
Boys 4x800 relay
1. Grant, 8:06.00 (New school record)
2. Hood River Valley, 8:13.02
3. Camas, 8:17.00
Girls Distance Medley relay
1. Tahoma (WA), 12:22.70
2. Putnam, 12:36.63
3. Oregon Episcopal, 12:47.62
Boys Distance Medley relay
1. Sunset, 10:33.95
2. Rogers (WA), 10:34.45
3. Franklin, 10:41.23
Girls Long Jump
1. Sophia Beckmon, Oregon City, 22-04 (New Oregon record)
T2. Iman Foster, Jesuit, 17-04.5
T2. Caroline De La Motte, Wilsonville, 17-04.5
Boys Long Jump
1. Jonathan Landry, Evergreen (WA), 21-11
T2. Josiah Alanis, Evergreen (WA), 21-09
T2. Evens Peters, Summit, 21-09
Girls Triple Jump
1. Elizabeth Graham, Tualatin, 37-07.25
2. Love Uzoekwe, Westview, 37-04.5
3. Caroline De La Motte, Wilsonville, 36-04.5
Boys Triple Jump
1. Noah Goodrich, Summit, 46-02
2. Taeven Hill, Union (WA), 44-05.5
3. Evens Peters, Summit, 44-00
Girls Javelin
1. Kyeese Hollands, Central Catholic, 153-11
2. Havana Alonso, Roosevelt, 139-06
3. Hallee Hughes, Willamina, 137-10
Boys Javelin
1. Austin Milton, Sherwood, 209-00
2. Cody White, Estacada, 196-02
3. Dakota Wedding, Redmond, 178-00
Girls Shot Put
1. Marissa Johnson, Tigard, 42-00.75
2. Marilyn Ramirez Carmona, Southridge, 41-03.75
3. Avery DeVincenzi, Wilsonville, 40-01.75
Boys Shot Put
1. Nywuan Campbell, Roosevelt, 54-00.5 (New school record)
2. Cody White, Estacada, 50-07.5
3. Juan Pasillas-Stanton, Mountain View (WA), 49-07.5
Girls Discus
1. Kyeese Hollands, Central Catholic, 132-04
2. Casey Moran, Lake Oswego, 124-08
3. Hallee Hughes, Willamina, 123-02
Boys Discus
1. Nywuan Campbell, Roosevelt, 152-06
2. Drew McCarty, Mountainside, 151-08
3. Austin Milton, Sherwood, 150-11
Girls High Jump
1. Kyra Bakke, Tualatin, 5-06
2. Isabella Sanderl, Summit, 5-04
3. Caroline Mauro, Catlin Gabel, 5-04
Boys High Jump
1. Jayden Christy, Santiam Christian, 6-06
2. Nathan Wachs, Redmond, 6-05
3. Collin Moore, Summit, 6-04
Girls Pole Vault
T1. Nicole Prall, Lincoln, 12-03
T1. Alexa Anderson, Tigard, 12-03
3. Karina Cooper, Camas (WA), 11-09
Boys Pole Vault
1. Kevin Swindler, Tigard, 15-00
2. Chase McGee, Camas (WA), 14-06
3. Garrett Lee, West Albany, 14-03
Final Girls Team Scores
1. Lake Oswego, 55.2
2. Tigard, 47.7
3. Jesuit, 45.5
4. Summit, 44.2
5. Tualatin, 41
6. Oregon City, 33.5
7. Camas (WA), 33
8. Skyline (WA), 28
9. Lincoln, 26
T10. South Kitsap (WA), 20
T10. Central Catholic, 20
T10. Wilsonville, 20
Final Boys Team Scores
1. Summit, 50.33
T2. Sherwood, 36
T2. Grant, 36
4. Lincoln, 32
5. Mountainside, 26.33
T6. Camas (WA), 26
T6. Barlow, 26
8. South Eugene, 25
9. Central, 23
10. Sunset, 21.33