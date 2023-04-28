The annual Nike/Jesuit Twilight Relays couldn't have asked for a better day with the first real heat wave of the year hitting Portland in time for a clear and hot day on the track on Friday at Jesuit High School.

Headlining all the action was Oregon City's Sophia Beckmon, breaking her own Oregon record in the girls long jump with a leap of 22-04 inches, also marking the best high school jump in the entire country this year.

 

