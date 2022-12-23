The Trail Blazers' road trip ended with a thud Friday night.
Denver shot well throughout the game, including in a decisive third quarter, as the Nuggets beat Portland 120-107.
The Blazers (17-16) followed up consecutive losses to Oklahoma City with a loss to Denver (20-11), and went 2-4 on the trip. The Blazers also lost to Dallas, while beating San Antonio and Houston (the Western Conference's two bottom teams).
The Nuggets led by 13 points in the second quarter. A 3-pointer and a couple free throws by Damian Lillard gave the Blazers a lead, and it was Jerami Grant's turn with a 3-pointer and a dunk that gave Portland another lead.
The Blazers led 64-58 at halftime, but the Nuggets outscored them 35-16 in the third quarter.
Lillard scored 34 points to lead Portland. He added eight assists and seven rebounds.
Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray had great games for Denver. Jokic had 29 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds. Murray had 25 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds.
Portland plays host to Charlotte at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26, and then travel to play at Golden State on Friday, Dec. 30.
Shooting woes: The Blazers shot .558 in the first half, but finished at .448 for the game.
Bad 3-pointers: Portland went 9 of 35 (.257) on 3-pointers. Anfernee Simons was 1 of 10.
Denver hot: The Nuggets kept up their hot shooting pretty much throughout the game, finishing at .580 from the field (.476 3-pointers, 10 of 21).
The Blazers had a day to rest and prepare to play the Nuggets, but they shot poorly from 3-point land early in the game (and got hot only in stretches), and then Denver thoroughly outplayed them in the third quarter.
It's also still a tough matchup with Denver's Jokic. Portland center Jusuf Nurkic fouled out.
Maybe the Blazers can get back on track with a home game against another one of the NBA's worst teams, Charlotte (8-24).
