The name of the game is survive and advance come this time of the year, and Jefferson High School girls basketball was happy to do that Tuesday night in the first round of the 6A state playoffs.

The No. 12 Democrats (19-7, 14-2 PIL) held off a continued fight from No. 21 Sherwood (12-13, 6-6 Pacific) 56-45 thanks to 19 steals in the game and an all-around performance from sophomore guard Abrianna Lawrence.

 

