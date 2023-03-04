This time last year, the Central Catholic boys basketball team watched helplessly as Mountainside celebrated a second-round upset on the Rams’ home floor.
This year, the celebration was all cardinal and gold.
Led by 15 points from junior Marley Zeller, No. 9 Central Catholic jumped out to an early lead and never looked back in a 56-33 win over No. 25 Nelson in the second round of the 2023 OSAA Class 6A playoffs. Three other Ram scorers were in double figures, including 12 points from junior Tony Angelo as well as 10 apiece from senior Gray Thompson and sophomore Isaac Carr.
“This was the best energy we’ve had all season,” Zeller said after the game. “A lot of it was the crowd — which was great — but we just came together and competed.”
The hometown faithful helped fuel the Rams to a 14-7 lead in the first quarter that grew to 30-18 by halftime. From there, the game was never truly in danger again.
This second-round matchup was never supposed to be in Portland, though. And it certainly was not supposed to include the Hawks, one of the eight lowest-seeded teams in the bracket.
To set up Saturday night’s battle, Nelson first had to engineer its own upset over No. 8 South Medford. The Hawks did exactly that, beating the Panthers 51-46 and snapping their 14-game winning streak that dated back to Jan. 7. Not only that — it was the first playoff win in the two-year history of Nelson hoops.
“It was quite the experience going all the way out to South Medford and playing our hearts out,” said Nelson senior Reid Gray. “Getting our first playoff win was awesome, especially that far away, especially doing it with all the other seniors on the team. It was really special.”
Despite the low seed and the long odds that came with it, the Hawks were confident about their rematch with South Medford after losing a hard-fought 60-57 against the Panthers on Dec. 28, 2022.
“We felt like it was a really good seed for us,” Hawks senior Parker Poetsch said of where they fell and who they drew in the first round. “It felt more like a 16-versus-17 game than an 8-versus-25.”
Meanwhile, the Rams took care of their own business on Wednesday night, laying down an 81-56 drubbing of No. 24 Liberty in the first round.
Those results gave Central Catholic an unexpected opportunity to host in the second round once again with a trip to the Chiles Center for next week’s state quarterfinals on the line — and with the bitter disappointment of last season still fresh on the Rams’ collective tongue.
“After we lost to Mountainside last year, we were dying for this. Our goal has been to go to the Chiles Center since last year,” Angelo said.
Indeed, the memory of that premature defeat fueled Central Catholic on Saturday night.
“In the locker room before the game, we thought back to last year — Round 2 against Mountainside, where we got upset,” Zeller noted. “That feeling was horrible.”
In addition to hosting the second-round contest, the Rams also had the benefit of playing a Mt. Hood Conference foe that they had already beaten twice this year. While it is never easy to defeat the same opponent three times, Zeller noted that the first two matchups instilled confidence in his side.
“Our first time we played them (at home), we beat them pretty bad. Our second time, we had to come back from nine,” Zeller explained. “That kind of fueled us, too.”
Meanwhile, Nelson was hungry to beat the Rams after the two losses earlier in the year, but the Hawks just couldn’t pull it off in the end.
“There’s not really much you can do to prepare — you’ve just got to play your game. We know what they do and they know what we do, so we’ve just got to play,” Gray said of the Hawks’ preparation for Saturday’s game.
“We didn’t play the greatest today, but that’s all right.”
Still, seniors like Gray and Poetsch walked away feeling pride in what they helped Nelson basketball achieve: the school’s first-ever playoff win.
“I’m really proud of everyone and everything we did,” Poetsch said Saturday. “We all just battled.”
Gray added that he is looking forward to keeping tabs on Nelson hoops going forward, including the development of juniors Sam Lewis, who led the team in scoring during the playoffs, and Luke Womack.
“I’m excited to see their leadership and see what they’re able to do next year,” Gray said Saturday. “They’ve got a lot of talent and heart in two juniors that played, Sam and Luke. I think they’re ready.”
As for Central Catholic, Angelo expects that the Rams’ current run will also pay dividends in the future.
“I think it builds a great foundation,” Angelo said, pointing out that this Rams team has just two seniors. “We’re still young, but we’ve matured a lot throughout the season.”
Of course, there is still more season to go for the Rams. Next up is a date with No. 1 West Linn in the quarterfinals on Thursday, March 8, at 1:30 p.m. in the Chiles Center at the University of Portland.
West Linn cruised into the quarterfinals with playoff wins over No. 32 Century and No. 17 Jesuit behind its dynamic duo. Senior point guard Jackson Shelstad is the state’s reigning Gatorade Player of the Year and a University of Oregon recruit, while fellow senior Adrian Mosley is a versatile weapon on both sides of the ball — and one of the state’s best players in his own right.
“Obviously, the chances are pretty slim, but we’ve got to be strong,” Angelo said of the team’s outlook against the Lions. “We’re going to have to do everything we can to stop Jackson (Shelstad) and Adrian (Mosley) — and their role players play really well, too. We’re going to have to play just as physically as they do. It’s going to be tough.”
Zeller, meanwhile, is more confident about his team’s chances at the Chiles Center.
“I’ve heard a lot of stuff about our team, that we’re not like that,” Zeller said, bristling at the suggestion that the Rams will be an afterthought next week.
“We’ve just need to prove ourselves right now.”