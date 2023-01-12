The Portland Winterhawks were not the busiest team in the run-up to the Jan. 10 Western Hockey League trade deadline. Not even close.
But in forward Chaz Lucius, Portland did add one player who will be expected to contribute in many facets of the game when he joins the team upon its return to Portland next week.
The 19-year-old Lucius this week was assigned to Portland by the Winnipeg Jets of the NHL, who drafted him with the No. 18 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft. The Winterhawks held his WHL rights, and did not have to give up anything to add a proven player.
“We were fortunate to be able to add to our group and not have to spend any assets,” said Mike Johnston, the Winterhawks senior vice president, head coach and general manager.
As of Wednesday, Jan. 11, Portland was waiting to learn if the San Jose Sharks will assign Ozzy Wiesblatt to the Winterhawks. Minutes before Tuesday’s trade deadline, Portland agreed to send three future draft picks to Prince Albert for the rights to Wiesblatt.
Johnston said Wednesday that he hadn’t communicated with the Sharks and did not know if the NHL club is even considering sending Wiesblatt back to the WHL for seasoning.
A 20-year-old forward, Wiesblatt was the 31st pick in the 2020 NHL Draft. He is currently with the San Jose Barracuda of the AHL. If he plays one more game there, he will not be eligible to return to the WHL and the trade will be nullified.
Portland’s other trades on deadline day were smaller: forward Dawson Pasternak was traded to Brandon for 16-year-old prospect forward Colin Frank and two future draft picks; 2005-born goalie prospect Donovan Bodnar was traded to Everett for a 2024 sixth-round draft pick; and 2004-born defenseman Nick Andrusiak was sent to Red Deer for a 2024 seventh-round pick.
Several of the 22 WHL teams went all-in to build a win-now roster.
One of those was Seattle, currently the top-rated team in all of major junior hockey. The Thunderbirds, who lost the WHL final in seven games last season, have loaded up for another title push. After the trade deadline, Seattle has nine NHL drafted players, four of them first-rounders. The T-Birds also feature goalie Thomas Milic, who this month led Team Canada to the IIHF World Juniors gold medal.
Portland, by comparison, has three drafted players with Lucius the lone first-rounder. The other NHL drafter Winterhawks are defensemen Ryan McCleary (Pittsburgh, seventh round 2021) and Marek Alscher (Florida, third round 2022).
Several years ago, the WHL adopted a rule that players 16 and younger cannot be traded and players in their 17-year-old season must agree to be traded. The result has been a staggering number of future picks in the WHL Prospects Draft changing hands. For example, including conditional picks, Seattle has parted with more than 20 future draft picks since the start of this season.
Another example, the Kamloops Blazers — who are hosting the Memorial Cup in May — sent four players and 10 draft picks (including their next four first-round picks) to Everett for veterans Olen Zellweger and Ryan Hofer.
“I think everybody was surprised” by how many draft picks Kamloops shipped to Everett, Johnston said.
Portland is in the midst of its six-game road swing through the East Division. Johnston said the busy schedule of travel and games was a bit distracting as the trade deadline loomed. Director of Scouting Mike Coflin was on the trip and Johnston noted that Coflin and the coaching staff drove between several games and used the time together to discuss the roster and possible trades.
Whether or not Wiesblatt — who was a 16-year-old on a WHL championship team as a Prince Albert rookie — ends up in Portland, the addition of Lucius should boost what has been a balanced attack.
Johnston noted that Lucius is coming off a strong performance with Team USA at the World Juniors and the Jets decided that Lucius, and center Brad Lambert, who they sent to Seattle, will benefit from playing the rest of this season with and against guys their own age rather than in the AHL.
In Lucius, Johnston said the Winterhawks are getting a smart player who moves the puck well and can play in any situation, including on the power play and the penalty kill.
Days before the trade deadline, Portland added 17-year-old forward Braeden Jockims, who had participated in the past two Winterhawks training camps.
Jockims saw his first action in Portland’s Jan. 10 win at Prince Albert. Johnston described the 6-foot, 174-pound Jockims as a quick skater who also has the size to be a power forward.
Johnston said he enjoys the roster building aspect of his job — except for trading away players. In this cycle, Portland sent 19-year-old forward Dawson Pasternak to Brandon.
Johnston sees Pasternak as a top six forward, but with the arrival of Lucius, Pasternak was less likely to see consistent playing time. That, plus Portland’s abundance of 2003-born players, made moving Pasternak for two draft picks and 2006-born Collin Frank a logical move, Johnston said.
Including Lucius, the Winterhawks now have six 2003-born players — five of them forwards. A maximum of three of those can return next season as overage players.