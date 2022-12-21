For the second time in three days, the Oklahoma City Thunder made the plays down the stretch to beat the visiting Portland Trail Blazers.
On Wednesday, the Thunder closed the game on an 8-0 run to beat the Blazers 101-98.
Portland (17-15) came up empty on its final six possessions, including misses by Damian Lillard on a driving layup and on a contested 19-foot jumper with the Thunder up one in the closing seconds.
The free-throw line won the game for Oklahoma City (14-18). The Thunder outscored the Blazers by 15 points from the stripe, hitting 21 of 25 free throws while Portland was only 6 of 9 from the line.
That free-throw disparity was too much to overcome.
Justise Winslow departed with 34.3 seconds left in the third quarter with what looked like an ankle sprain and Anfernee Simons picked up his fifth foul at the same time. Those developments impacted the rotation for Coach Chauncey Billups in the fourth quarter.
All five Blazers starters scored at least 12 points, led by Jerami Grant’s 17 points, and 16 points and eight assists from Lillard.
Portland took a 98-93 lead with 2:56 left on a Grant dunk off a Jusuf Nurkic high-post feed — the second such play in a row. But from there the Blazers struggled to get good looks in a grind of a fourth quarter that saw OKC outscore PDX 23-20.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who led Oklahoma City with 27 points, drove for a layup on the next possession, starting the decisive run during which the Thunder converted twice at the basket and an 8-foot jumper. The Blazers had a turnover and consecutive missed 3s in that stretch.
Still, the Thunder lead was one point when Lillard attacked the basket with 42 seconds left. His contested layup rolled off and no foul was called.
OKC grabbed two offensive boards on its next possession, but Lillard tied up Josh Giddey for a jump ball that he won. Guarded by Luguentz Dort, Lillard looked to drive the left side of the key. Cut off by Dort, he tried a 19-foot fadeaway jumper that missed.
Portland is 2-3 on this six-game trip that is scheduled to conclude on Friday at Denver.
Standout stats
Free throws: There was no overcoming the 25-9 difference in free-throw attempts. Oklahoma City is known for attacking the rim. Portland probably had a few gripes about not getting foul calls when it attacked the paint, but the reliance on 3-pointers — especially down the stretch — hurt the Blazers. And the Thunder cashed in from the line for 21 points, 11 from Gilgeous-Alexander on 13 attempts.
Assists: Portland assisted on 29 of 39 baskets, evidence that it got good locks when it moved the ball. But there were fourth-quarter stretches when that didn’t happen, including several possessions up against the shot clock.
Turnovers hurt: The flip side of sharing the ball is coughing it up, which Portland did 20 times for 20 Oklahoma City points.
Game grade: C-
This game was similar to Monday’s in that Portland did enough good things to lead much of the night, but couldn’t produce enough of them to put away a young, mediocre OKC outfit. These things happen in the NBA, of course, and the Blazers still have a winning road record (10-9), but to drop consecutive winnable games has to sting.