It’s been a gloomy early spring in Portland, especially so for the Portland Timbers and their fans. The news that 25-year-old midfielder Eryk Williamson will miss the rest of the season with another ACL tear is the biggest blow yet to what is trending toward a miserable 2023 for the club.
Might a visit from their most disliked rival help lift the gloom? Or will the Seattle Sounders’ April 15 visit to Providence Park only provide stark evidence of the gulf between the two clubs so far in 2023?
Traditionally, when the Sounders and Timbers get together it’s an event, one of the special days of the season not only in the Pacific Northwest, but across Major League Soccer.
But this matchup feels more like an obligation for the home team. These are clubs in two very different places as the MLS regular season approaches the one-quarter mark. No need to harp on the litany of injuries that have hamstrung coach Giovanni Savarese and his club from the start of this campaign (pun intended). It sounds like Christhian Paredes and Marvin Loria might be available to face the Sounders. And Yimmi Chara and Sebastian Blanco were back in training this week.
But with the news that Williamson's season is over, it's natural to wonder what else can go wrong for the Timbers. You've got to feel for Williamson, who's facing another tough nine-month recovery just when he was fully healthy for the first time in several seasons.
Meanwhile, while Savarese and his staff have struggled to put out workable lineups each week, Seattle coach Brian Schmetzer has the Sounders (5-1-1, 16 points) off to a flying start.
In fact, nationally at least, Seattle played a bigger match last weekend when it beat expansion side St. Louis 3-0 with the top spot in the Western Conference on the line.
The Timbers, meanwhile, have gone six games without winning and are 1-4-2 for five points. They seem to spend each week trying to figure out how to field a competitive lineup. The lengthy injury list, particularly the hamstring injuries, has prevented Portland from putting its best foot forward. Including Evander’s own injury, the player availability issues have slowed the process of adjusting to a new team and a new league for the Brazilian attacking midfielder. The Timbers’ big-ticket offseason addition is still working to build chemistry with teammates.
Without any of his designated players available, Savarese pieced together lineups that — with the exception of a 5-0 loss at Atlanta United — have been mostly competitive, if hardly compelling. But the April 8 loss at Vancouver, despite the 1-0 score, felt like a backward step.
Truth is, we don’t know what the 2023 Timbers might be capable of achieving if they ever get healthy.
Savarese last week said the Timbers might add one player before this transaction window closes on April 24, but it sounds like that might be a signing from T2 or the academy. So, there are no instant saviors on the horizon.
Maybe Franck Boli can be the goal-scoring striker Portland has lacked with Felipe Mora on the shelf. Perhaps Tega Ikoba, who made his first career MLS start at Vancouver, can work his way into a bigger role. Those players, Evander’s acclimation, Zac McGraw’s growth and the play of Juan David Mosquera on the right are worthwhile reasons to watch the Timbers these days. Of course, so is the opportunity to watch Diego Chara keep chugging away.
Which is to say, all is not lost in Portland. But expectations for this particular battle with the Sounders should be tempered.
The Timbers have a run of three consecutive wins against Seattle, won the 2022 Cascadia Cup and actually lead the MLS series between the clubs. But those accomplishments won’t be unnoticed in Seattle, so figure the Sounders will have a bit of extra motivation.
Seattle has scored 15 goals and allowed three. Portland has scored six and allowed 12. Sounders’ forward Jordan Morris had more goals (eight) than the entire Timbers team.
So, it’s probably a good thing that this is one of the few Seattle-Portland derbies not on national television. To see it, you’ll have to pay for MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, or venture down to Providence Park.
(On the subject of Providence, it will be quite strange to see Seattle show up at Providence Park with Providence as its jersey sponsor.)
It’s notable that, despite all of their struggles, the Timbers sit just below the playoff line. That says more about the ridiculousness of letting nine of 14 teams into the conference playoffs than it does about the Timbers’ spunk, but hey, you play by the rules that are in front of you. That the added playoff slots play to coaches’ natural tendency to bend toward avoiding failure (as opposed to pushing boundaries) is a whine for another day.
Maybe Saturday, April 15, will turn out to be the day the Timbers come alive. A win over the Sounders would do wonders to wash away the gloom that has been the start of 2023.
Thorns return with momentum
Fortunately for Portland’s rabid soccer fans, the Thorns are off and running. Under new coach Mike Norris, the club has played a high-tempo style that has produced a pair of dominant wins out of the gate.
The Thorns are back at home on Friday, April 14, against Houston. That 7:30 p.m. match is slated to be on CBS Sports Network. The April 14 match is the first of three over eight days. Portland plays its first Challenge Cup game on Wednesday, April 19, at San Diego then is back at home April 22 for a league match against Racing Louisville.
How much Sophia Smith, Crystal Dunn and Becky Sauerbrunn play against Houston after spending time with the U.S. Women’s National Team remains to be seen. That trio started the national team’s April 8 friendly against Ireland with a second match scheduled for Tuesday, April 11.
No matter who’s on the field, it’s been fun to watch the Thorns play high tempo, risk-reward soccer. And, it’ll be interesting to see how that approach evolves with and without national team players.
The big news in the National Women’s Soccer League is that a San Francisco Bay Area club will join the league in 2024, bringing the league to 14 teams. Utah also is returning to the league next season.
Several outlets have reported that the Bay Area group — spurred by former USWNT players Brandi Chastain, Leslie Osborne, Danielle Slaton and Aly Wagner and backed financially by the investment firm Sixth Street (which owns shares in multiple sports teams) — is paying a $53 million franchise fee.
That’s a significant number, one expected to be matched by a Boston franchise that has not been officially announced but could join the NWSL as soon as 2025. NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman said there is no specific timeline for adding teams 15 and 16, nor is there a limit to how many teams the league eventually adds.
The wind seems to be at the league’s back after a couple of years of bleak news around player treatment. The Thorns are, of course, for sale. There’s been no news on that front recently, but it’s fair to wonder how a franchise fee north of $50 million for an expansion club impacts the value of the Thorns.