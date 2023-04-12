Portland Timbers Santiago Moreno battles Seattle Sounders Jordan Morris in 2022 match

In the 2022 Sounders-Timbers match at Providence Park, Portland's Santiago Moreno is shadowed by Seattle's Jordan Morris. The rivalry resumes Saturday, April 15, at Providence Park.

It’s been a gloomy early spring in Portland, especially so for the Portland Timbers and their fans. The news that 25-year-old midfielder Eryk Williamson will miss the rest of the season with another ACL tear is the biggest blow yet to what is trending toward a miserable 2023 for the club.

Might a visit from their most disliked rival help lift the gloom? Or will the Seattle Sounders’ April 15 visit to Providence Park only provide stark evidence of the gulf between the two clubs so far in 2023?

