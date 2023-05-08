Fans who follow both of Portland’s professional soccer clubs experienced both sides of the same coin on Saturday, May 6.
Back in Cary, North Carolina, the Thorns fell behind by a goal three times but answered each with one of their own in an entertaining NWSL game that produced a 3-3 draw with the North Carolina Courage that Portland could feel good about.
Some three hours later, the Timbers were minutes from what would have been a second consecutive win for the first time in this MLS season until a goal in stoppage time allowed a struggling Austin FC team to leave Providence Park with a 2-2 draw.
Two similar results. Two very different vibes.
The Thorns have swagger befitting a club with some of the best players in the world — a club that hasn’t lost a NWSL regular-season game in a while. In fact Portland’s run (not counting a Challenge Cup loss at San Diego) is 13 games without a loss including the two playoff wins last season. Their confidence, competitive resiliency and go-for-it approach — not to mention talent — make for an entertaining couple of hours each time they take the field.
The Timbers provide a different experience. There are moments of joy and optimism. Heck, defenders Dario Zuparic and Claudio Bravo each scored a regular-season MLS goal for the first time on May 6 at Providence Park. Yet, the Timbers twice had one-goal leads wiped out. We know the Timbers are shorthanded, especially in midfield now, options are slim for coach Giovanni Savarese. But that fact only makes results like the draw with Austin sting more.
The Timbers are back at it Wednesday, May 10, hosting a Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup round-of-32 match against Real Salt Lake. But with vital points at stake in league play on Saturday, May 13 at home against Vancouver, expect a heavily rotated lineup including some T2 call-ups for the Cup match. The Timbers really need a win over the Whitecaps, both to avoid another fade in the MLS standings and to keep hope of retaining the Cascadia Cup.
In the aftermath of the draw with Austin and the way it went down, Savarese remained mostly positive in his post-match media session. Credit to Zuparic, whose assessment of the way Austin was allowed to rain crosses into Portland’s penalty area pinpointed one area of concern. Credit Zuparic, too, for shaking off a bloody face to finish the Austin match.
In one of the quotes of the weekend, he said: “I like that, when I see blood on my arms and on my shirt. I was happy,” Zuparic said. “I hope next game is gonna be same same way.”
Someone who would also enjoy more of the same is Thorns 17-year-old Olivia Moultrie. It’s the fifth year in Portland for the teenager, who moved here at age 13 to train with the Thorns academy. Now in her third pro season, Moultrie’s curling 25-yard shot with defenders collapsing to her was the tying goal at North Carolina. Plays like that beg the question of when Moultrie might become a regular starter for Mike Norris. It’s certain to happen when players depart for the World Cup. Until then, there is plenty of talent for Norris to pick from. Besides, the energy Moultrie can provide off the bench is a significant weapon.
Perhaps more impressive than the teen’s confidence and cool on the field — she noted that she joined the Thorns at age 13, so performing in a professional environment is second nature — is her maturity with the media.
Moultrie said after the tie at North Carolina that of course she wants to play more. But she understands she’s got to earn her role, and that she’s fortunate to have world-class teammates such as Christine Sinclair and Crystal Dunn among her mentors.
“Even with everyone here, it’s continuing to just fight for more minutes and more opportunity. Obviously we have a ton of great players on our team. So that’s going to be a continuous, hard fight that we have (for playing time),” Moultrie said. “But that’s what makes us so great as a team is the amount of talent we have and the amount of versatility that we have.”
One of those midfielders is Dunn. who scored one of the best team goals you’re going to see as seven players, six one-touch passes and a smart run by Meghan Klingenberg set up a tap-in for Dunn’s second of the night.
“Obviously, I love scoring goals, but it’s not just me out there,” Dunn said. “I feel like it is really incredible when you can score goals, but you feel like it is a collective effort. And that’s what it was tonight.”
Dunn was also pleased with her reception from more than 7,000 fans at North Carolina, a place where she thrived in college soccer and in three seasons with the Courage before the trade in October of 2020 that brought her to Portland.
“I always enjoy coming back to North Carolina. It’s a special place,” Dunn said. “I feel like it’s always nice when I’m not getting booed. It means that I think the fans still respect me and it’s a great feeling to just still feel welcomed, even though I’m wearing a different jersey.”