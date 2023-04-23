The Portland Thorns are winning with such regularity that one might forgive some fans if they took the club’s success for granted. The Thorns, after all, have lost only three of their last 30 regular-season matches (14 wins, 13 draws, three losses).
That’s not to suggest the club’s rabid supporters are likely to fall into any such malaise. And it certainly does not seem likely that the team will become too satisfied with itself.
Still, it’s worth taking a few paragraphs here to acknowledge just what the defending National Women’s Soccer League champions are accomplishing.
The 2-0 win over visiting Racing Louisville on Saturday, April 22 improved Portland to 3-0-1 for 10 points through four regular-season games. The victory brought with it more notable milestones to the forefront:
Christine Sinclair scored her 60th National Women’s Soccer League regular-season goal.
Bella Bixby, in her 40th regular-season start, recorded her 20th shutout — becoming the fastest keeper in league history to reach that milestone.
Sophia Smith kept being Sophia Smith. By assisting on both goals, she has four assists and four goals through four regular-season matches. Her eight goal contributions are the most in league history by any player through four games. Smith has contributed to at least one Thorns goal in seven consecutive regular-season matches, with seven goals and five assists in those games.
All of that happened on a night the club was playing for the third time in just over a week, against an opponent that had not played three days earlier. It was far from the club’s best performance, but it was the kind of character win that seems to be part of the Thorns’ DNA.
“If we don't capitalize on (chances), we're always going to be scrapping,” Thorns coach Mike Norris said following the win over Louisville. “The league's just too competitive to have an off night. But we didn't have an off night. We fought through (fatigue) and got the three points.”
Sinclair’s goal came just 1 minute, 49 seconds into the match, another technically precise finish. She is the only player to score a goal every year since the NWSL was founded in 2013. Jess Fishlock of OL Reign has scored in every regular season, but did not score in the first Challenge Cup tournament held in the COVID-19 year. Sinclair did. She joined Sam Kerr (77 goals) and Lynn Williams as the only 60-goal scorers in league history.
The Thorns are back at Providence Park for a 7:30 match on Saturday, April 29 against Angel City FC. The visit from the Los Angeles club will be the fourth home match in the first five regular-season contests. That home heavy schedule has perhaps contributed to Portland’s fast start in 2023, but it also created urgency for a team that has so many players heading to the Women’s World Cup in July.
It’s impossible to know how the World Cup might impact the Thorns story in 2023, except to know it will. Which is why this April success is significant. It might be mostly forgotten by the time the meaningful matches of fall roll around, but winning now is every bit as important as results later in the season.
And, between the regular-season and Challenge Cup, the Thorns play at Providence Park only twice in May and twice in June. Which makes the April 29 match against Angel City even bigger for players and fans alike.
Timbers busy, too
If you’re reading this in print, the most interesting news of the Portland Timbers week might have come already. Or, perhaps not. Monday was the final day MLS teams can trade or acquire players until the secondary transfer window, which will run July 5 through August 2.
The Timbers do expect to get more players back from the injured list soon, but the April 22 2-1 loss at Cincinnati demonstrated the club could use more depth at central defender. Getting isolated with younger, quicker attackers was a challenge for Larrys Mabiala, pressed into duty because Dario Zuparic was unavailable due to illness.
There were encouraging signs in the loss to Cincinnati. Chief among them was the play of Evander, who is still new to MLS and who is working back from an injury he said still causes some pain. Evander made passes through Cincinnati’s defensive lines on multiple occasions, including on Portland’s lone goal. A little more precise finishing and Portland probably gets at least a draw from the trip to Cincinnati.
Also encouraging, the pending return of Yimmi Chara and, just maybe Sebastian Blanco. Both of them were in full training sessions last week.
Next on the league slate is an April 29 match at St. Louis (5:30 p.m., free on Apple TV), as Portland continues a string of matches against teams at the top of the MLS standings. Before that challenge, Portland enters the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup with a home match at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26 against Orange County SC. That match will not be televised or streamed. The only way to see it is to get to Providence Park.