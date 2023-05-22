Kickin’ around recent news in Soccer City …

Ring of honor for Valeri: Adding Diego Valeri to the Portland Timbers Ring of Honor is a no-brainer, of course. The man who turned the Portland Timbers from a struggling young MLS club into a consistent championship contender will be so honored on July 15. He will be the sixth member of the Timbers Ring of Honor, joining Clive Charles, John Bain, Jimmy Conway, Mick Hoban and Timber Jim.

Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.

Sports Reporter

"As a sports fan, working in sports journalism and telling the stories of athletes and teams from the school level to the elite/professional level is rewarding. Games are fun! So is meeting and introducing readers to driven, uniquely talented and often just plain fun humans. Sports bring together communities. Often, unexpected or unique connections are made through sports. To witness and to recount myriad dramas of human competition is a hoot.”

