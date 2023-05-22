Kickin’ around recent news in Soccer City …
Ring of honor for Valeri: Adding Diego Valeri to the Portland Timbers Ring of Honor is a no-brainer, of course. The man who turned the Portland Timbers from a struggling young MLS club into a consistent championship contender will be so honored on July 15. He will be the sixth member of the Timbers Ring of Honor, joining Clive Charles, John Bain, Jimmy Conway, Mick Hoban and Timber Jim.
It is appropriate that the celebration of Valeri happens when the Timbers play host to the Columbus Crew. It was the Crew that Portland beat for its MLS Cup championship in 2015, with Valeri’s early goal launching the Timbers that day in Columbus.
It was clear almost from Valeri’s first touch in Timbers colors he would be a game-changer. The first of his 86 regular-season goals for Portland (and 100 in all competitions) was a juggling effort in the 2013 season opener at Providence Park. Valeri was the MLS Newcomer of the Year that season and earned one of his three MLS Best XI honors at the end of the season. The 2015 MLS Cup MVP, Valeri was the Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player in the 2017 season when he scored 21 goals and assisted on 11 others.
For most of his nine seasons in Portland, he was the man who drove the attack. Valeri finished his Portland career with 91 assists in the regular season.
As impressive as those numbers are, Valeri’s impact went well beyond the field. He and his family embraced life in Portland. He came here at age 26, having already played pro soccer for a decade, mostly with his home club Lanus in Argentina.
As many noted with the announcement that Valeri is joining the ring of honor, Valeri might just be one of the most impactful signings in MLS history. Not only did Valeri instantly raise the profile of the Timbers as an organization, he was one of the first Designated Players from abroad to play his prime seasons in Major League Soccer, helping the league turn a corner in terms of player quality.
Giovanni Savarese, who coached Valeri but also watched him as a commentator for ESPN, called him a pioneer for MLS, whose impact went well beyond the Rose City.
“He’s been a player that not only gave Portland the possibility to be able to be one of the most important teams in MLS, but also with his quality, with his professionalism, he was able to make this league a better league,” Savarese said. “He was one of the players at that time that started to come to MLS … a different type of player, a little bit younger, very talented coming from an experience in Europe. And I think it opened up the doors for so many other players.”
Congrats to Brandon Cambridge: A Charlotte FC rookie from the University of Portland, Cambridge was named MLS Player of Matchday 13 after scoring twice off the bench on May 17 to lift Charlotte to a 2-1 victory over Chicago. The goals — both of them composed, left-footed finishes — were his first two in MLS, and came in his fourth appearance for Charlotte.
Cambridge is a prime example of the talent coach Nick Carlin-Voigt is attracting to the Bluff. Cambridge played three seasons at Portland. Last fall he had 12 goals and seven assists to help the Pilots reach the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament.
MLS salaries revealed: The first release of 2023 MLS player salaries by the MLS Players Association shows the Timbers ranking 17th among the 29 MLS teams in total compensation at roughly $14.45 million. It’s important to note that the total compensation numbers released by the players union do not include other player investments such as transfer fees (for example, the around $10 million it is believed Portland paid to acquire Evander).
While not a complete picture, the union’s salary report — released twice a year — can show us where teams prioritize spending. For example, 20 players in MLS this season have a higher guaranteed compensation number than Evander’s $2.23 million.
The highest paid player in MLS is Chicago’s Xherdan Shaqiri ($8.153 million). Toronto FC has two of the top four paid players, with forwards Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi earning a combined $13.8 million. Note that Toronto and Chicago sit at the bottom of the Eastern Conference through the first 13 matches. Ditto for the LA Galaxy, which has two of the top seven paid players in Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez ($7.44 million) and Douglas Costa ($4.5 million) but is at the bottom end of the Western Conference so far this year.
As for the Timbers, besides Evander, players earning more than $1 million this year are Yimmi Chara ($1.8 million), Sebastian Blanco ($1.748 million) and Jaroslaw Niezgoda ($1.019 million). Yimmi Chara (injury), Blanco (injury) and Niezgoda (form) so far are not among the most productive Timbers.
Attackers always earn more than defensive players, but the value players to date this season are Zac McGraw ($158,175), Juan Mosquera ($209,667) and certainly Diego Chara ($658,333).
How about Timbers2: Like it can be for many a player, time and space challenges reporters, too. A lack of either limits the amount of coverage we give to T2. But a tip of the cap to Portland’s developmental team for being selected the MLS NEXT Pro Matchday 8 Team of the Week for its 3-1 win over Vancouver Whitecaps II on May 16 at Providence Park. At 2-6, Portland sat 13th in the Western Conference entering a May 25 match against St. Louis City2 at Providence Park.
San Diego next to join MLS. Major League Soccer’s 30th team will play at Snapdragon Stadium, home of San Diego State football and the NWSL’s San Diego Wave. The as yet unnamed club — reportedly either FC San Diego or San Diego FC (big yawn) — is slated to join the league in 2025. An ownership group headed by Egyptian billionaire Mohamed Mansour and the Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation, according to reports is paying $500 million to join MLS.
The week ahead
- Thanks to getting eliminated from the U.S. Open Cup, the Timbers’ schedule returns to a more manageable one match a week rhythm. Portland visits Sporting Kansas City at noon on Sunday, May 28. That match will be televised on FOX and begins a string of three Portland matches on national TV.
Portland is 4-6-4 after falling 1-0 on May 20 at home to on a last-second Minnesota United goal.
The Thorns are at Snapdragon Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday, May 26, then home for a midweek Challenge Cup match against Angel City on Wednesday, May 31. It’s a key stretch of the NWSL season. Players will be released to their national teams after matches of June 23. Portland plays four of six matches before that date on the road.