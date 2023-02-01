As the dust settled on the recruiting cycle for class of 2023 high school football players, the last words from Oregon coach Dan Lanning in his meeting with the media on Wednesday, Feb. 1 were: “Here’s to the next one. Let’s start on 2024.”
Such is the nature of college football roster management, especially in the era of the transfer portal. Wednesday marked the end (sort of, additions and subtractions are likely to still happen before the 2023 season) of the first full recruiting cycle for Lanning.
Landing a consensus top-10 class nationally — and the top-ranked class in the Pac-12 — is a sign that the head coach is building momentum as he retools a program that aspires to compete for a national title. Of course, at least some of the youngsters who’ve signed with the Ducks in 2023 are bound to leave in the transfer portal, and some players won’t live up to their recruiting “stars,” but a top-10 class figures to include a few future impact players.
Maybe one of those will be cornerback/kick returner Rodrick Pleasant, the one addition to the class on Wednesday’s second opportunity for high school seniors to commit. For the Oregon football program, most of the Class of 2023 recruiting drama happened during the December signing day.
A four-star cornerback from Gardena, California. Pleasant is also one of the top high school sprinters in the country and plans to also run track at Oregon.
On Wednesday, the Ducks lost out to South Carolina on the other speedy recruit in play on Wednesday, five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor, a tight end/defensive end prospect out of Washington D.C. and among the fastest high school sprinters in the nation.
Even without landing the speedster Harper, Oregon’s recruiting class is ranked No. 8 in the nation, and tops in the Pac-12, by ESPN and by 247Sports. The Ducks have a class of 32 players, excluding transfers from other Division I programs.
Oregon State did not announce any new recruits Wednesday. 247Sports ranks Oregon State’s class of high school recruits 50th in the nation. ESPN ranks OSU’s class at 58th in the nation.
Pleasant’s choice reportedly came down to Oregon or USC. UCLA, Cal and Boston College were the other finalists for the defending California state high school sprint champion in the 100 (10.14 seconds) and the 200 (20.40).
He is the third top-100 player to choose Oregon in this cycle, joining Jurrion Dickey (the No. 2-rated high school receiver in the country) and edge rusher Matayo Uiagalellei, who both signed in December.
Pleasant announced his choice live on ESPN and in front of the student body at Junipero Serra High in Gardena, California. In various reports from that event, Pleasant cited his long relationship with defensive backs coach Demetrice Martin, the opportunity to run track and Oregon’s business degree program among the reasons he chose the Ducks.
Lanning said his team has improved its speed and size with the additions through the transfer portal and through recruiting.
“I think we're going to be a faster team. I think size … especially at places in the trenches is a place that we've improved,” Lanning said. “Ultimately, you want to be a faster team and you want to be a bigger team and I think we did both those things. Also think we did a good job of keeping the best talent on the West Coast and that's something we always want to do a good job of."
Name, image and likeness money is now a big part of the recruiting process. Lanning said that shouldn’t be the reason a player chooses Oregon, though.
“I think any program that doesn’t look to take care of their players and look for opportunities to enhance their experience in a world where (NIL) exists is going to fall behind. And we’re fortunate enough to be in a place that’s innovative in their approach and does a great job of trying to create opportunities,” Lanning said. “It’s never the end all, be all. In fact, if that’s the reason you’re picking here, we don’t want you here. But do we have great opportunities for our student athletes here? Absolutely. And I wouldn’t want to be at a place that didn’t.”
Pleasant, in explaining his decision to 247Sports, said he waited until February to make a commitment because it was a difficult decision and he plans to stay in high school to run track this spring and won’t enroll early in college.
“I don’t know how some of these guys in the ’24 class have already decided,” Pleasant told 247Sports.com. “So much can happen between now and when you sign so I’m glad I waited and I’m comfortable that I made the best decision for me.”
