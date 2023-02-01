221228_HolidayBowl_DominickSokotoff_148.JPG

The Oregon Ducks defeat the University of North Carolina Tar Heels 28-27 in the Holiday Bowl at Petco Park in San Diego, California Wednesday, December 28, 2022.

 Dominick Sokotoff

As the dust settled on the recruiting cycle for class of 2023 high school football players, the last words from Oregon coach Dan Lanning in his meeting with the media on Wednesday, Feb. 1 were: “Here’s to the next one. Let’s start on 2024.”

Such is the nature of college football roster management, especially in the era of the transfer portal. Wednesday marked the end (sort of, additions and subtractions are likely to still happen before the 2023 season) of the first full recruiting cycle for Lanning.

Tags

Sports Reporter

"As a sports fan, working in sports journalism and telling the stories of athletes and teams from the school level to the elite/professional level is rewarding. Games are fun! So is meeting and introducing readers to driven, uniquely talented and often just plain fun humans. Sports bring together communities. Often, unexpected or unique connections are made through sports. To witness and to recount myriad dramas of human competition is a hoot.”

Recommended for you