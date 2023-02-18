Cascade Christian is back in the 3A field as defending champions, and it is the No. 6 seed. Local squad and last season's runnerup De La Salle North Catholic returns as well as the No. 2 seed.
Class 2A's defending champion also returns in Western Christian as the No. 5 seed, part of strong showing from the Tri-River Conference. However local team Mannahouse Christian Academy grabbed the No. 1 seed.
And in Class 1A, Crane is back once again after going undefeated last season and only has one loss on its resume going into state as the No. 1 seed. Troutdale's Open Door Christian Academy is in the state field for the first time in program history and nabbed the No. 3 seed.
The quarterfinals for 3A will be played March 2-4 at Marshfield and North Bend High School, 2A will be March 2-4 at the Pendleton Convention Center and Pendleton High School, and 1A will be March 2-4 at Baker High School.
We'll have all the latest times, scores and bracket updates here as the tournaments take place across the state.
More links
Oregon high school boys basketball 2023 state brackets for Class 6A, 5A and 4A (Coming Feb. 25)
Oregon high school girls basketball 2023 state brackets for Class 6A, 5A and 4A (Coming Feb. 24)
I'm Pamplin Media Group's managing sports editor, overseeing our sports sections across our entire network. On top of that, I help the Portland Tribune by covering the Portland Trail Blazers and local high school sports. From Colorado, I enjoy the lack of snow in Portland and enjoy a night out perusing the next big food truck.