The University of Oregon made the Elite 8 of the NCAA volleyball tournament, losing in five sets to Louisville last weekend, a loss that capped a great year.
Three players have been honored for their play. Brooke Nuneviller received first-team AVCA All-America honors, while Hannah Pukis (second team) and freshman Mimi Colyer (third team) also received honors.
Colyer was named the 2022 AVCA National Freshman of the Year. For a third season in a row, Nuneviller was recognized and, after back-to-back second-team selections, earned her place on the All-America first team. Pukis, in her first season in Eugene, secured second-team accolades.
Colyer, Nuneviller and Pukis become the third UO trio to earn AVCA All-America (team) honors in the same season, and the second triumvirate to do so under the watch of head coach Matt Ulmer, the others being: Ronika Stone (second), August Raskie (third), Lindsey Vander Weide (third) in 2018; Alaina Bergsma (first), Lauren Plum (first), Liz Brenner (second) in 2012.
Colyer led all NCAA freshmen with 616.5 points and 533 kills, ranking 10th and 11th, respectively, in the nation overall. Colyer set a conference record as an eight-time Pac-12 Freshman of the Week winner and with 26 kills against No. 7 Nebraska in the NCAA regional semifinal, she tallied the first 500-kill season for Oregon since 2013 (Liz Brenner).
Nuneviller caps her storied UO career as the program’s first three-time All-American, having previously been selected following the 2021 spring and fall seasons when she earned second-team honors. She is now the fourth Duck to earn first-team status, joining Sue Harbour (1984), Alaina Bergsman (2012) and Lauren Plum (2012).
Nuneviller put down a career-best 3.98 kills per set coupled with a career-high .281 hitting percentage.
Pukis becomes the third UO setter in program history—Plum, Raskie—to add All-America accolades to her resume. She was an AVCA honorable mention performer during the spring 2021 season during her career at Washington State.
Pukis established a new career high with 11.18 assists per set during the year, good for second in the Pac-12 and 10th in the NCAA.