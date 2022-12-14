Brooke Nuneviller Oregon volleyball mug shot

BROOKE NUNEVILLER

 COURTESY PHOTO: OREGON ATHLETICS

The University of Oregon made the Elite 8 of the NCAA volleyball tournament, losing in five sets to Louisville last weekend, a loss that capped a great year.

Three players have been honored for their play. Brooke Nuneviller received first-team AVCA All-America honors, while Hannah Pukis (second team) and freshman Mimi Colyer (third team) also received honors.

