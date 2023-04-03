5A_6A_State_Wrestling_2023_DSC3791.jpg

OSAA 5A & 6A State Wrestling Finals - February 26, 2023 - Ariana Martinez (blue) of West Albany vs Zorina Johnson (green) of Ida B. Wells in the girls 115 pound final.

 John Lariviere

Girls wrestling will now be an officially sanctioned sport by the OSAA starting with the 2023-2024 season next school year.

The decision came from the OSAA Delegate Assembly meeting held Monday morning in Wilsonville and livestreamed on the organization’s YouTube channel, which can be replayed there.

 

