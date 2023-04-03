Girls wrestling is the first sport added to the OSAA since the organization sanctioned softball in 1979, and it’s the first activity overall since 1987 when the OSAA added dance, band/orchestra and choir.
Being a sanctioned sport opens up more funding from schools directly and allows for better communication from the OSAA to the coaches of separate girls teams.
Schools who don’t have enough participation can also still allow for girls to wrestle with the boys during the season and to continue the way they have operated the past few seasons with girls wrestling being an “emerging sport.”
Girls wrestling has held state championships since 2018, making the decision on Monday largely a formality with the growth increasing each year under the “emerging sport” designation.
During the presentation, it was reported that participation growth for girls wrestling increased from about 850 participants in 2021-2022 to about 1,100 for the 2022-2023 season.
Along with girls wrestling becoming sanctioned, the assembly heard a presentation about adding boys volleyball into the “emerging sports” category.
Presenters included Patrick Gibson from Lincoln High, Sydney Hammond from Cleveland High and Cody March from Columbia Empire Volleyball Association.
Total participants are reportedly up 84 to 335 for the 2023 season, which will culminate with a planned state tournament in May.
The Delegate Assembly heard the presentation and could vote on adding boys volleyball as an “emerging sport” at their next meeting in October.
The final piece of new business on the agenda was a report from the Oregon High School Water Polo Committee, a sport that is currently under the “emerging sports” designation and potentially seeking sanction in the near future like girls wrestling.
The next OSAA-related meeting will be the Executive Board meeting at 9 a.m. May 8.
I'm Pamplin Media Group's managing sports editor, overseeing our sports sections across our entire network. On top of that, I help the Portland Tribune by covering the Portland Trail Blazers and local high school sports. From Colorado, I enjoy the lack of snow in Portland and enjoy a night out perusing the next big food truck.