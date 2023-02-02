KuVarie Davis Parkrose boys basketball vs La Salle Prep 012423

Parkrose boys basketball's KuVarie Davis follows the ball after a made bucket against La Salle Prep on Jan. 24, 2023, at La Salle Prep High School.

 PMG Photo: Andy Dieckhoff

After making the playoffs in 2020, there’s been a soft rebuild happening in Northeast Portland.

Donell Morgan has seen his Parkrose High School boys basketball program reach nearly as far as a team can when the Broncos took home third place in the 5A state tournament in 2017, Morgan’s first year leading the pack.

Bracketology: Projecting 2023 Oregon high school boys basketball state tournament brackets
Tre Crawford Parkrose boys basketball vs La Salle Prep 012423

Parkrose boys basketball's Tre Crawford dribbles up the court against La Salle Prep on Jan. 24, 2023, at La Salle Prep High School.
From the Sidelines Podcast: Jed Tai from Prep Hoops Oregon talks boys basketball
Ben Livingston Parkrose boys basketball vs La Salle Prep 012423

Parkrose boys basketball's Ben Livingston (21) passes the ball against La Salle Prep on Jan. 24, 2023, at La Salle Prep High School.

 

Tags

Managing sports editor

I'm Pamplin Media Group's managing sports editor, overseeing our sports sections across our entire network. On top of that, I help the Portland Tribune by covering the Portland Trail Blazers and local high school sports. From Colorado, I enjoy the lack of snow in Portland and enjoy a night out perusing the next big food truck.

Recommended for you