After making the playoffs in 2020, there’s been a soft rebuild happening in Northeast Portland.
Donell Morgan has seen his Parkrose High School boys basketball program reach nearly as far as a team can when the Broncos took home third place in the 5A state tournament in 2017, Morgan’s first year leading the pack.
Parkrose lost a play-in game in 2018, but made it back in 2019 and 2020, falling in the first round both times. Then COVID came around and knocked the Broncos around a little bit, missing the 2022 postseason altogether with a 7-15 overall record after a 3-4 mark in the condensed 2021 season.
Now in 2023, led by a couple hungry seniors, the Broncos are back where Morgan wants to see them: in the playoff hunt.
“We’re starting to turn the corner as a program,” Morgan said. “I thought we had a solid four years as a program, and then you lose some really key seniors. You gotta rebuild that thing, COVID comes and we get hurt with that. But I really felt that this season, with our senior leadership, we’re winning some games that we were losing last year.”
One of the seniors providing that leadership is point guard KuVarie Davis, who provides the kind of don’t-blink-or-you’ll-miss-it type of speed and misdirection.
In a 71-50 loss at La Salle Prep on Jan. 24, Davis and the Broncos couldn’t quite get their shots to fall against the Falcons, but that didn’t stop Davis from putting up 20 points thanks to continuous drives to the hoop.
Controlling that kind of ability is the harder part though, and Morgan thinks Davis has figured out how to manage himself and play consistent each time on the floor.
“His maturation from his junior year last year, where it was some inconsistent play, I think this year he’s been very consistent for us, leading our team, getting us into our sets,” Morgan said.
The other seniors on the team include Donnie “Tre” Crawford and Demetrius Payton Rivas, the former of which Morgan said brings the intensity on defense and leads the Broncos on that end of the floor.
For Davis, taking over as a leader alongside Crawford has been an interesting challenge, but at the end of the day he knows it’s not just about him.
“It’s tough, it’s a lot of accountability, but I feel like my guys make it way easier on me,” Davis said. “My shooting guards (Julius Blair), Leo (Marshall), Tre, Ben (Livingston), Massius (Phillips Awls), they all have helped me just by giving them the ball. So I feel like my role in this program is getting them the ball, they make me look good.”
Getting back to the winning ways hasn’t been easy, as Davis said he’s been on hand for a number of brutal losses during his time as Bronco.
What’s made this season different in Davis’ eyes isn’t really about the talent on the floor, but the connection the team has built off of it.
“I feel like we really came into the season staying together and really building our bond outside of basketball,” Davis said. “I feel like our coaches also helped that, coach Donell really pushing us at practice to an extent to where the game should be easy.”
The schedule gets a little easier for Parkrose as well after playing three of its first nine league games on the road. With seven more on the slate, five are coming at home including a rematch with La Salle Prep at 7:15 p.m. on Feb. 24.
While this might be the last ride for Davis and Crawford, the Broncos do have 10 junior-or-younger players on this year’s team, setting the foundation for more success to come.
As for 2023, the Broncos are aiming to stay together and make some noise the rest of the league season and win a game or two come state time.
“We just gotta lock in mentality, I feel like it’s the little things with us like rebounding, turning the ball over,” Davis said. “We know we’re a good team, we just gotta play like we’re that good team. Sometimes we’re less confident, but I feel like we get back into practice and get right for these next couple of games.
“We know what we can do and we know where we want to go.”
I'm Pamplin Media Group's managing sports editor, overseeing our sports sections across our entire network. On top of that, I help the Portland Tribune by covering the Portland Trail Blazers and local high school sports. From Colorado, I enjoy the lack of snow in Portland and enjoy a night out perusing the next big food truck.