The Portland Trail Blazers (28-31) put up a good fight for three quarters on short travel time, but ultimately fell 133-116 to the Sacramento Kings (33-25) on Thursday night to start the final stretch of the season.
To the Blazers credit, they didn’t have too much time to prepare for the matchup as the team plane didn’t leave from Portland until around 2 p.m., giving them about 3 hours before tipoff.
Not only that, the quick turnaround from traveling led to the Blazers sitting out Damian Lillard and Jerami Grant for the game. Add in Jusuf Nurkic, Justise Winslow and Anfernee Simons on the injury list and the starting five was a unique one.
Cam Reddish and Ryan Arcidiacono got the nods at guard, Nassir Little and Matisse Thybulle were the starting forwards and Drew Eubanks at the five.
The patchwork crew looked strong in the first quarter, racing out to a 37-29 lead thanks to 12 points from Little on three made 3-pointers.
Defensively the Blazers look strong as well, forcing the Kings into six turnovers and holding Sacramento’s two biggest stars in De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis to zero and four points, respectively.
That start did not continue into the second.
Fox and Sabonis combined for 17 points in the second quarter while the former started to work inside as well grabbing six boards. He went into half with 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Meanwhile the Blazers offense hit only one 3-pointer and made only six shots in the second frame to get out scored 37-20 and trail 66-57 following a 16-2 Kings run to end the half.
Trendon Watford provided some important minutes off the bench scoring 10 points in the first 24 minutes while Shaedon Sharpe had nine at the break. Cam Reddish had 11 behind Little’s 12.
Little got it going again in the third, scoring 14 more points alone with two more made 3-pointers. Not only that, he picked up three steals to bring his total on the night to four, getting it done all over the place for the Blazers.
Add in some key shots from Watford and Keon Johnson and the third frame went 34-34 to keep the Blazers within striking distance despite Fox’s 25 points and Sabonis being two assists shy of a triple-double.
The momentum fizzled quickly in the fourth however as the Kings continued to hit shots, nine points coming from Malik Monk off the bench and then 12 more between Fox and Sabonis.
Reddish tried to pick up where Little left off, scoring eight in the fourth, but the rest of the Blazers offense went cold from midrange and beyond.
Little finished the night with 26 points, four steals, three rebounds, two assists and a block to lead Portland. Those 26 points marked a season-high for Little. Reddish chipped in 24 points but also had five turnovers.Watford had 15 off the bench and Johnson had 13.
Fox finished with 31 points to pace the Kings while Sabonis got his two assists in the fourth to finish with 18 points, 18 rebounds and 10 assists for the triple-double. Terence Davis II had 20 points off the bench.
Portland heads back home to face the bottom-dwelling Houston Rockets at 6 p.m. Sunday.
Standout stats
Forcing mistakes: Portland needs to improve defensively down the final stretch of the season, and the young guys looked to be getting the message, at least at first. They forced 10 first half turnovers on the Kings who have one of the best offensive duos in Fox and Sabonis. That intensity stayed in the second half, forcing eight more to win the turnover battle 18-12 despite the loss.
Kings adjust: Sacramento needed to hit some big shots in the first half to get back into the game, and in the second half the size finally showed through. The Kings outrebounded Portland 26-14 to avoid giving the Blazers any second chances of coming back.
Little’s time?: Little has been coming off the bench for most of the season, but 26 points, along with four steals and a block on defensive end is a strong case for at least more minutes. He tied a career high in made 3-pointers with five and was the main reason Portland was even around on Thursday.
Game grade: C
Once Lillard and Grant were announced out for the game, a loss was heavily expected in this one. However, the young guys hung around for three quarters and certainly played well enough at times on defense by forcing 18 turnovers on the night. But when the going got tough, the Kings starters were simply better, as expected with the Blazers starters being their normal bench unit. An encouraging night from Little gives Chauncey Billups some options going forward on what to do with the starting lineup. There’s only 23 games left though, and if this team really wants to make the playoffs, energy and effort won’t mean much unless some wins start coming with it.