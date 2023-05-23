Now a summer fixture in southeast Portland’s Lents Park, the Portland Pickles college wood-bat baseball club plans to continue raising the entertainment bar at Walker Stadium.
In fact, they have their sights set on the moon.
“The only thing I can tell you is, the ultimate goal is to send a pickle into outer space,” said Parker Huffman, the club’s first-year general manager.
Huffman was discussing Pickles to the Moon Night, one of the new promotions planned during a season that begins May 30 and runs through early August.
The Pickles play exhibition games May 30-June 1, then open West Coast League play on Friday, June 2, against Kelowna at home.
Huffman said that about 600 season tickets had been sold as of mid-May. Single-game tickets are available through picklestickets.com.
Huffman played baseball at West Linn High and for one season at Linn-Benton Community College before earning a marketing degree from Oregon State. He didn’t plan on becoming the general manager of a baseball team. But, after serving as one of the Pickles’ summer interns, he was hired as the club’s ticket manager. Last season, he served as assistant general manager and became GM in September.
Former Pickles GM Ross Campbell was promoted to VP of Business Operations for the Pickles and for the Official League sports apparel brand. As a result. much of the planning and operational challenges now fall to Huffman.
"Since hiring Parker as an intern, it has been a pleasure and proud accomplishment to mentor him from intern to ticket sales to assistant GM, and now our new GM," Campbell said in an email. "He has been an integral part of our organization, and our front office team is bigger and stronger than ever with Parker and I at the helm."
Unlike general managers of professional clubs, roster building is largely left to Pickles manager Mark Magdaleno and his staff. While Huffman and his staff spend May making sure sponsors advertising banners are printed and that Walker Stadium is shipshape for the summer, Magdaleno is charged with finding the 40 or so current college players who will don Pickles caps this summer.
Huffman credits Campbell for building a strong brand and a solid staff. He said he’s “learned a ton” from Campbell and sees his job as keeping the club on its course of unique branding and entertainment.
“It’s been great to have Ross with me, just to rely on him for advice about some of the things that are new in this world,” Huffman said.
One thing that isn’t new is the Pickles’ unique marketing approach.
“Promotions have quickly become one of the things that we’re known for and people expect out of us,” Huffman said.
Tried and true promotions such as Tattoo Tuesdays (Pickles tattoos available) and Woof Wednesdays (bring your dog to the ball bark) will be back, along with Rock the Walk pregame concerts by local musicians prior to Friday home games.
Among the new and whacky ideas is Picolas Cage Night (June 3), which Huffman said will “celebrate all things Nicholas Cage.”
Among other new promotions will be Goonies Night, California People Moving to Portland Night and the above mentioned Pickle to the Moon Night.
Huffman said developing promotional ideas is a team effort, noting that the Pickles have grown their business staff to about a dozen full-time employees.
Huffman said the Pickles have about 50 local businesses involved with a marketing program specifically for smaller business. As part of that marketing package, businesses have the opportunity to decorate their own table in the picnic areas at Walker Stadium.
The one noticeable change to the Walker Stadium seating configuration is a “luxury” suite area in a former group seating area between the grandstand and the first-base dugout. Huffman noted that marketing partner Perch Furniture will supply couches and chairs for that new area.
In addition to the Pickles operation, Huffman oversees the The Wild Wild West League.
Born during the COVID-19 pandemic when the West Coast League took the summer off, the Wild Wild West League returns for a fourth season with four teams playing games June through August at various venues in the greater Portland area and select exhibition games against the Pickles at Walker Stadium. The Wild Wild West League schedule has not yet been announced.