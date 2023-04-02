The battle for the top of the Portland Interscholastic League baseball standings is shaping up to be a heated one in 2023.
Three-time defending league champions in Grant High School will be the favorite heading to league play, which begins Tuesday, April 4. But the Generals have plenty of competition aiming for that top spot.
Starting with the Generals, they have senior Kellen Segel back and ready for more after being named twice on the All-PIL first team as a junior in 2022, claiming a spot as a pitcher and an infielder.
Joining Segel back in the blue is Ben Christensen, who was also a first-team pitcher in league play. Senior Sam Giasante is also back after placing on the Second-Team in the outfield in 2022 and sophomore Brady McCarthy did the same.
Taking second place last season was Ida B. Wells, who lost 10 seniors coming into 2023. But a talented sophomore class, plus some talented upperclassmen have the Guardians looking to take the next step.
The biggest standout is junior Quin Dufort, who was named the PIL Pitcher of the Year last year as a sophomore and looks to only get better. He was also named to the PIL second team as a utility player.
Fellow junior Griffin Scott is also back after earning PIL Second-Team honors as both a first baseman and pitcher in 2022.
A big addition for the Guardians is senior Russell Petersen, who missed the league season a year ago due to an injury. He’ll be an important piece in the Wells’ pitching rotation as well as providing some power at the plate on offense.
“We look to compete for the PIL Championship and hope to host a home playoff game for the first time since 2012,” Wells coach Jeremy Shetler said. “We have an experienced group of pitchers returning with an abundance of first year varsity players. Many of the first year varsity players are not new to varsity competition as several have already earned their varsity letter in football, soccer and basketball.”
Going down last year’s standings, Lincoln took third and like rival Wells, the Cardinals hope to turn that momentum into a PIL crown.
Senior Henry Fovinci was a PIL First-Team selection last season in the outfield, along with junior Eddie Meier in the relief pitcher spot.
The Cardinals also have a couple of PIL second-team players back in Liam Eldridge (catcher) and Isaac Margolis (infield).
The youth Lincoln had last year got them to third, and head coach CJ Watson hopes the summer to get even better has his squad ready to go even higher.
“Last year we were young and inexperienced which showed at times,” Watson said. “We had a great summer and offseason, guys have worked hard in the weight room and we have bigger aspirations for this season. Where we may lack top end talent, we excel in depth and toughness. We have a roster full of guys who will never believe they’re out a fight.”
Roosevelt was fourth a season ago and missed the postseason only by a few spots in the rankings. In 2023, the Roughriders hope to end their 16-year playoff drought, and they might have the crew to do it with eight returning seniors.
Henry Frish and Seth Fillinger are two returning PIL first-team players in the outfield and infield, respectively. Easton Lasich is due for a breakout season according to head coach Daniel Stauffer, and Jace Imes will be the team’s ace on the mound.
“These guys have played on varsity the majority of their high school baseball careers, and are hungry to make the playoffs for the first time in 16 years,” Stauffer said. “This group has had to overcome hurdles such as their freshman season being canceled due to COVID and having three different head coaches throughout their high school career. They are looking to go out with a bang — and win the PIL title.”
Cleveland, McDaniel and Franklin have returning talent as well that could get them into the top three of the league or even the top 32 of the OSAA rankings.
Cleveland junior Lucas Geren is back after taking two spots on the PIL first-team as a utility player and a pitcher.
For Franklin, seniors Owen Combs and Dylan Stone return after taking spots on the PIL second team. Combs was named to the infield team and Stone was a pitcher.
As a whole, the PIL will look to get more than just its three autobids into the state tournament. And the league is looking for its postseason win since 2018 when Grant won as a No. 14 seed.
League play begins Tuesday, April 4 at 4 p.m. with Lincoln at McDaniel at Walker Stadium and Wells at Grant. Franklin is also at Cleveland with first pitch set for 4:30 p.m. at Powell Park.