Entering the homestretch of the West Coast Conference baseball schedule, the Portland Pilots are well positioned to be a high seed for the conference tournament.
The Pilots enter the final two weekends of the WCC season winners of three consecutive series, taking two of three from Gonzaga, San Diego and BYU to improve to 13-8 in conference games, 24-18 overall.
After an off week for final exams and a Tuesday, May 9, game in Hillsboro against Oregon State, Portland plays its final three home games of the season, hosting Santa Clara Friday, May 12, through Sunday, May 14, at Joe Etzel Field.
Portland head coach Geoff Loomis points to his team’s competitiveness, pitching depth and smart approach at the plate as reasons the Pilots have climbed in the standings.
Portland’s push started April 18 with an unlikely 10-9 home win over Oregon. On that occasion, the Pilots erased an early four-run deficit and a late three-run hole. They scored four in the bottom of the ninth to win it, getting a clutch two-out hit from freshman pinch hitter Justin Tsukada before a dropped pop fly allowed the winning run to score.
Five days later, they walked it off again. This time three runs in the bottom of the ninth produced a series-clinching 5-4 win over visiting Gonzaga.
“I think that builds on itself, right. You get a game where you pull one out late and have a little bit of confidence in doing that in the ninth inning, and and then you saw it happened again,” Loomis said.
After struggling offensively in early April, including during three close losses to WCC leader Loyola Marymount, the Pilots have rediscovered their mojo at the plate. In the recent series at BYU, Portland scored 42 runs.
Loomis pointed to all of the extra-base hits, including home runs, his lineup produced at BYU as a sign the hitting is coming around.
“You’ve seen a lot of good two-strike at bats from us lately, just us having the ability to put the ball through the middle of field and find some hits with two strikes. And that’s what we we’e getting away from there for a couple of weeks.”
Through April, the Pilots .302 team batting average led the WCC. Of the eight players getting regular at bats, all are hitting better than .280 and five are above .300 and Nich Klemp’s team-leading .369 ranked fifth in the WCC through April and Jake Holcroft’s .356 ranked seventh.
The power and production has been shared, too. Holcroft, Zach Toglia and Evan Scavotto each have seven home runs. Klemp, Holcroft, Scovotto and Briley Knight each have knocked in more than 30 runs.
“We do have a lineup that can produce pretty much one through nine. So that’s where we’re dangerous,” Loomis said. “We get a few guys hot at the same time in a lineup that’s really balanced and all of a sudden runs start getting scored.”
On the mound, Cleveland High graduate Nick Brink’s return to health has given Portland a strong third-day starting pitcher. He has a 3-0 record and 1.89 ERA in his first season back from Tommy John elbow surgery.
Loomis noted that it was only weeks ago that Brink was limited to 55 pitches an outing. His last start at BYU, Brink threw 115 pitches over seven innings and allowing only two runs (one earned).
Overall, Portland’s 5.07 ERA is third best in the WCC and its 8.89 strikeouts per nine innings leads the conference.
Loomis said the depth of pitching can be an advantage for Portland. Seven pitchers have at least one save this season, led by seven from Jacob Dobmeier, a redshirt sophomore out of Newport High.
“We feel that if it’s about the bullpens and games are close, that we’re gonna have a really good shot in those games,” Loomis said.
The only route to the NCAA Tournament appears to be winning the WCC Tournament. The top six teams in the final standings will meet in Las Vegas May 24-27 with the WCC champion claiming a NCAA Tournament spot.
Last season, San Diego and Gonzaga had enough quality wins out of conference that both made the NCAAs. That’s not the case in 2023. Santa Clara, the team that visits Portland May 12-14, was the highest WCC in the RPI through May 6 at No. 92. The Pilots were No. 130.
Still, the Pilots control their destiny and appear to have the confidence and the depth to make a WCC Tournament run possible.
“We’ve had stretches where we’ve been really good on the mound and we’ve had stretches where we’ve been really good offensively. And we really haven’t put a stretch yet together where we’ve done both of those really well,” Loomis said. “Let’s hope we’re peaking at the right time and we find a way to start doing both of those things here down the homestretch.”