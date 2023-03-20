The Portland Pilots found open shots, such as this Lucy Cochrane attempt, tough to come by in their loss to Oklahoma in the first round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament on March 18 at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles.
The University of Portland’s women’s basketball program has never won an NCAA Tournament game, but after the Pilots lost to Oklahoma on March 18 in a first-round game, the evidence suggests Portland isn’t far off from taking that step.
No, the Pilots couldn’t hang in the second half with an experienced, physical and determined team of Sooners. Sure, the Pilots could have been more composed at times. And, they certainly didn’t play their best basketball.
But, as star forward Alex Fowler said in the postgame press conference, the Pilots will be better for the experience.
Losing in the first round of the tournament doesn’t in any way diminish what the 2022-23 Pilots accomplished during their 23-9 season. The Oklahoma team that beat Portland had a core that had played in the NCAAs before. The Sooners were fast, physical and obviously motivated.
The headline, of course, is how the team hung together and played for Haylee Andrews after their fifth-year point guard suffered her second ACL tear in as many seasons. Not many teams lose an all-conference point guard midseason and go 10-2 the rest of the way and win a conference tournament championship. But, resiliency is the trademark that has stood out about Michael Meek’s program.
And consistency.
In this era when players often jump into the transfer portal looking for a different opportunity, the Pilots did not have any scholarship players leave after last season. Coach Meek said after Saturday’s game that he doesn’t worry about losing players to the transfer portal.
“We have a great group that that continues to stick together and I’m not worried about it,” Meek said. “I just want to continue to help provide a great experience for our players … just thankful that they’re including us in the journey that they’re creating for one another.”
Everyone who played for Portland in Saturday’s tournament loss could be back next season. That includes star forward Fowler, the program’s career scoring leader, who has the option to play a fifth season because of COVID-19. After scoring 18 points in the loss to Oklahoma, Fowler said she would take some time away from basketball before deciding about her next step. But, with the emotion of the season’s end fresh, she talked about how this NCAA Tournament might propel her Pilots to more next season.
“We’ve had an amazing season. You can’t look at the negatives too much. I’m super proud of my team,” Fowler said. “Who knows? Next year, this team might be back again and we’ll have more experience. We’ll have more knowledge on how to deal with teams and how to get wins.”
That’s the thing, though. While Fowler’s decision is interesting, the Pilots program is positioned to succeed either way. Four years into Meek’s tenure, the culture is established, the bar is high. Players have tasted success and overcome challenges — especially the second ACL injury for all-conference senior Andrews.
Andrews’ injury was heartbreaking, but it seemed to strengthen this team’s bonds. It also gave sophomore McKelle Meek, the coach’s daughter, the opportunity to thrive in significant situations. And the Pilots will add three talented freshmen in the fall — guard Rhyan Mogel, who just helped Clackamas High to a state championship; Lainey Spear, a forward from Beaverton whose mother played on Pilot NCAA Tournament teams in 1996 and 1997; and another Australian in wing Dyani Ananiev.
“I think that our goal should be to come back (to the NCAA tourney) many more times,” Coach Meek said, later adding “I think we we definitely have the athletes to do so.”
Teams we thought might still be playing this late in the season were still doing so at the start of this week. The Oregon men reached the quarterfinals of the NIT and were to host Wisconsin on Tuesday thanks to wins over UC Irvine and Central Florida. The Oregon women were dominant in their Women’s NIT opener and were to host Rice on Monday. If they won that, the Duck women will be playing a home game March 23, 24 or 25.
