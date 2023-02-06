The Portland Winterhawks have clinched a spot in the Western Hockey League playoffs and entered the first full week of February in first place in the Western Conference.
It would make sense if the team wanted to take a few moments to catch its collective breath and reflect on what has been a darn good first 48 games. Portland’s 35-10-2-1 record through Feb. 4 was the second best mark in the league, evidence of the fun this team is having.
But, this is not the time for the luxury of believing they have accomplished anything special.
Because, as good as they’ve been to earn a 35 wins in their first 48 games, they haven’t locked up a prime playoff spot. In fact, they have in recent weeks been bouncing between the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference and the No. 3 seed. The Seattle Thunderbirds are built for a deep playoff run after losing the WHL championship series last season, and the T-Birds and the Winterhawks have been trading the top spot in the U.S. Division for a while.
The goal, obviously, is to be the team on top when the regular-season ends. That very well could be decided at the tail end of March when the rivals battle four times in the final 13 days of the season.
But, for Mike Johnston, the Winterhawks vice president/general manager/head coach, the priority now is to finish among the top three teams in the conference.
The 4-1 home win over the fourth-place Tri-City Americans on Feb. 4 that clinched the playoff spot put the Winterhawks 18 points ahead of the Americans and 23 in front of fifth-place Everett. That’s a significant cushion, but Johnston emphasized the work is far from done for his team.
“Our games against (Tri-City) are critical. We reminded the guys about that tonight, that it's so important that we start to create that separation and push them back even further so that we can make sure we have one of those top three spots.”
What’s critical is that the Winterhawks maintain their identity as a team that shares the load.
The arrival of Winnipeg Jets prospect Chaz Lucius created some buzz when he produced five goals and 10 assists in his first six games with Portland. But Lucius suffered an upper-body injury and had missed three games entering the Winterhawks Tuesday, Feb. 7 home game against Red Deer. And Robbie Fromm-Delorme, the team’s scoring leader, missed the playoff-clincher on Feb. 4 with his own upper-body issue. Johnston did not on Feb. 4 offer a timeline for the return of either player, though he said the extent of Lucius’ injury was still being determined.
The strength of the Winterhawks all season has been their depth, and the ability for Johnson to trust in four forward lines and three defensive pairings.
“The theme of our team, realistically, has been all year there’s no star players. We have to have everybody contributing,” Johnston said.
He said that’s easier to take advantage of on home ice, where it’s easier to get favorable matchups with the last change during stoppages. Entering that Feb. 7 visit from a Red Deer team with a nearly identical record to the Winterhawks, Portland had only lost in regulation one time in 26 home games.
“We need everybody chipping in. We can’t have passengers and the nights we’ve lost games we’ve had passengers,” Johnston said.
The Winterhawks, aided by an engaged crown of 5,635, played with more consistent energy in the Feb. 4 win over Tri-City than they had in the previous two games — when they scored only one goal in each of consecutive road losses.
“I think it was important to keep our legs moving and keep our energy up on the bench and on the ice,” forward Kyle Chyzowski said, pointing to the difference between the Feb. 4 win over Tri-City and the 6-1 loss to the same team one night earlier. In the Feb. 3 loss at Tri-City, “After they scored, our energy kind of went down and we kind of fell into a slump, but I think (Saturday night) we stayed up and the crowd helped us with that.”
Team captain Gabe Klassen, who scored his team-leading 28th goal in the Feb. 4 win over Tri-City, said the importance of playoff positioning should keep the Winterhawks focused during a February stretch of seven of eight games on the road — including six in a row after a Saturday, Feb. 11 home game against Seattle.
“We know we can play with anyone in the league,” Klassen said. “We’ve been pretty good on the road this year. I think we’re confident when we play on the road.”
"As a sports fan, working in sports journalism and telling the stories of athletes and teams from the school level to the elite/professional level is rewarding. Games are fun! So is meeting and introducing readers to driven, uniquely talented and often just plain fun humans. Sports bring together communities. Often, unexpected or unique connections are made through sports. To witness and to recount myriad dramas of human competition is a hoot.”