KD02.04.23 ChyzowskivTCPeters.jpg

Kyle Chyzowski, who had two assists in this Feb. 4 game, battles for position with Tri-City-City defenseman Ethan Peters.

 Courtesy Photo: Keith Dwiggins/Portland Winterhawks

The Portland Winterhawks have clinched a spot in the Western Hockey League playoffs and entered the first full week of February in first place in the Western Conference.

It would make sense if the team wanted to take a few moments to catch its collective breath and reflect on what has been a darn good first 48 games. Portland’s 35-10-2-1 record through Feb. 4 was the second best mark in the league, evidence of the fun this team is having.

