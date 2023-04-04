Miata Racers

Spec Miata racing cars on the track at Portland International Raceway. They are are based on the popular Mazda Miata, outfitted with safety equipment and with strictly limited modifications to the driveline and suspension. 

 PMG photo: Jim Redden

Portland-area amateur racers will be part of the NASCAR Xfinity Series Pacific Office Automation 147 weekend, driving Spec Miata sports cars. The race weekend takes place on June 2-3, 2023, at Portland International Raceway.

Spec Miata racing cars are based on the popular Mazda Miata, outfitted with safety equipment and with strictly limited modifications to the driveline and suspension. This means every Miata on track is virtually identical to the others, leading to razor-close racing in an all-out effort to be first to the checkered flag.

