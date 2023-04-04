Spec Miata racing cars on the track at Portland International Raceway. They are are based on the popular Mazda Miata, outfitted with safety equipment and with strictly limited modifications to the driveline and suspension.
Portland-area amateur racers will be part of the NASCAR Xfinity Series Pacific Office Automation 147 weekend, driving Spec Miata sports cars. The race weekend takes place on June 2-3, 2023, at Portland International Raceway.
Spec Miata racing cars are based on the popular Mazda Miata, outfitted with safety equipment and with strictly limited modifications to the driveline and suspension. This means every Miata on track is virtually identical to the others, leading to razor-close racing in an all-out effort to be first to the checkered flag.
"We are thrilled to have Spec Miata's racing as part of the Portland NASCAR event. This is one of the most competitive amateur groups around and they will put on a great show for the crowd. We might even see some ARCA and Xfinity drivers in the mix, which could make it even more interesting." said Darrell LeBlanc, President of Friends of PIR, organizer of the race. "We'll have about 40 cars racing side by side through every corner. These drivers are capable of putting on an amazing show for the fans."
The Spec Miata class has been racing for almost 25 years, and the affordable, competitive nature of the cars has made this class the largest amateur racing group in history. Spec Miata competition originated in the Sports Car Club of America, but has expanded into the International Conference of Sports Car Clubs, National Auto Sport Association and the Midwest Council of Sports Car Clubs as a nationwide and international phenomenon.
The Spec Miata group will be on track twice in the morning on Friday, June 2 for practice and qualifying, and then racing at 12:45 pm. On Saturday the Miatas will race again at 10:50 AM in advance of the NASCAR Xfinity Series feature race.
