Now that the Portland Trail Blazers are starting an NBA G League team for the first time, the next question might be: what exactly does a G League team look like?
We can’t give you the literal answer to that question yet as the team is yet to announce any of the brand identity such as the team name, logo, colors, etc. We do know the new team will be playing its games at the Chiles Center on the campus of the University of Portland.
What else we can give you is a rundown of what a G League team does, how it’s structured and what this means for the Blazers going forward.
What is the NBA G League?
The G League is the minor league of basketball, much like minor league baseball is to MLB.
The league began in 2001 and was called the National Basketball Development League, so the goal has always been to create a lower-tier league to allow players an avenue to improve and one day make an NBA roster.
With Portland’s new addition, the league is up to 31 teams, 29 of which are either owned by an NBA club or have a single affiliation to an NBA team. The lone NBA team without a direct connection is the Phoenix Suns.
Two teams in G League Ignite and Capitanes de Ciudad de México, the first G League to be hosted in Mexico, are unaffiliated G League teams.
The G League is split into a Western and Eastern Conference, just like the NBA structure.
How is a G League roster made up?
A G league roster requires a minimum of 10 players and can have up to 13 players. The 13 number includes the two two-way contracts the NBA allows, which is a setup that allows for the player to swing between the G League and the NBA team without having to sign new contracts each time. This number is increasing to three two-way contracts next season.
Players' contracts aren’t with individual teams, but are on-year deals signed with the G League itself on three different salary scales.
The 13th spot can come from an NBA player assigned to the G League for a number of reasons, like getting back into shape following an injury.
With Portland creating a new franchise, there will be an expansion draft where the new team will pick 14 unprotected players from the rest of the G League teams. Portland’s team will hold the playing rights for those players for two seasons and other G League teams can protect up to 12 players from being selected by the Portland squad.
The roster will be created following the Blazers training camp in September. Portland can sign six players to Exhibit 10 contracts, which means those six players’ playing rights still belong to the Blazers, but likely will remain in the G League for the entire season.
The rest of the roster can be made up in a number of ways. A common example is an affiliate player, who is someone who retains their free agent status, but is picked by a parent club to play for their G League team. Each NBA team gets up to four affiliate players, and those four could be signed by any other NBA team at any time.
Other ways G League teams can add to their roster include: the G League draft, local tryouts, NBA draft eligible players and NBA draft rights players.
NBA draft eligible players aren’t allowed to be called up to the NBA as they are likely younger players skipping the college game or coming from overseas in hopes of being picked in the NBA draft. The G League’s minimum age for players is 18, a year younger than the NBA minimum age of 19.
NBA teams can also assign their draft rights players directly to their G League affiliate, bypassing the G League draft and in-season waiver wire.
Speaking of the waiver wire, G League teams change quite often with new players joining the wire throughout the season, including NBA veterans looking for a way back to the league through the G League.
What does the season look like?
The G League schedule will be released during the summer in August with the regular season beginning in November and running to mid-March.
Each team plays a 50-game schedule that begins with the Showcase Cup, an in-season tournament that culminates at the annual G League Showcase in Las Vegas.
Following the Showcase Cup, teams play a 32-game regular season. Portland’s team will host 24 home games for the 2023-2024 season between the Showcase Cup games and the regular season.
The G League does have a postseason as well which begins in mid-March following the regular season. Six teams from each of the Western and Eastern conferences make the field based on the best winning percentage.
The game itself looks the same as an NBA game too, but the G League is used for rules experiments as well, like the 14-second shot clock reset that’s now a part of the NBA game.
Why have a G League team?
A record 47% of players on opening day NBA rosters had G League experience for the 2022-2023 season. Players like Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and Christian Wood received their start in the league thanks to playing in the G League.
Portland specifically had nine players on its final roster this past season with G League experience in Anfernee Simons, Ibou Badji, John Butler Jr., Chance Comanche, Drew Eubanks, Keon Johnson, Skylar Mays, Justin Minaya and Jeenathan Williams.
The G League has proven to be a place to try and grow talent, which the Blazers haven’t had without a team. The G League roster allows for Portland to be able to stash some high-ceiling youngsters they want to develop for the future instead of wasting a roster spot on them at the NBA level where they aren’t quite ready to contribute.
Now with a squad five miles down the road from the Moda Center, development of players, coaches and other staff can have room to actually happen instead of these personnel being stuck on the end of the bench or not having an opportunity at all.
Where can I buy tickets?
Season and single-game tickets aren’t on sale yet, but fans can put down a season ticket deposit later this summer to reserve their spot in line and get first crack at picking their seats for the inaugural season.
Interested fans can sign up at ripcitygleague.com to get the latest news about the team and ticket sales.
The new team aims to bring affordable basketball games to the Portland area and stated in the FAQ on the ripcitygleague.com website that single-game tickets will start as low as $10.