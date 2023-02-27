With more than seven years of work behind him, University of Portland baseball coach Geoff Loomis has created a solid foundation.

His eighth Pilot team is off to a solid 5-2 start and scheduled to play its first home game of 2023 at 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, against Seattle U at the modernized Joe Etzel Field. Portland was 32-23 last season, and posted a 17-10 record in West Coast Conference play, a program best.

Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.

