With more than seven years of work behind him, University of Portland baseball coach Geoff Loomis has created a solid foundation.
His eighth Pilot team is off to a solid 5-2 start and scheduled to play its first home game of 2023 at 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, against Seattle U at the modernized Joe Etzel Field. Portland was 32-23 last season, and posted a 17-10 record in West Coast Conference play, a program best.
Coming off a second-place finish in the 2022 West Coast Conference regular-season, the Pilots were picked to finish fourth in the WCC as the 2023 season begins.
“We know what 17-10 looks like now and I think it gives us a good barometer of where we want to try to try to see ourselves again,” Loomis said.
Early indications are the Portland offense should be strong. The Pilots reached double digits in three of their first five games, including a 10-3 win on Feb. 24 at No. 5 Texas A&M. Portland took two if three from the top-10 Aggies.
“I think we can be pretty offensive,” Loomis said. “I think our guys were pretty balanced one through nine we have pretty good depth.”
With experience and versatility in the infield and outfield, Portland should be solid defensively.
Questions entering this spring revolve around how the pitching will shake out. There are some whose experience should push them to the forefront, but Loomis said that early games will be used to settle on specific pitching roles.
Peter Allegro, a fifth-year Pilot who thrived as the closer last season, has received preseason all-America mentions. He might move into a starter role. Junior Brock Gillis is the only pitcher on the roster who started more than 10 games last season.
Loomis noted that at the start of last season, the pitcher who became the staff ace, Brett Gillis, was dealing with tendonitis. Brock Gillis was the midweek starter to begin last season. Both Gillis brothers ended up in prominent roles, with Brett Gillis earning some second-team All-American recognition in his final season.
“I try to stay pretty open-minded about (pitchers’ roles), because I think it plays itself out” in early-season games, Loomis said.
Part of that equation is whether the Pilots need Allegro in the closer role of if another pitcher can fill that role.
Allegro thrived in the closer role last spring with a WCC-best 13 saves. The Tacoma, Washington native is a preseason All-American pick by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (first team) and by Collegiate Baseball News (second team).
Brock Gillis was honorable mention all-conference after going 2-1 with a 2.93 ERA in WCC play. He made a team-high 13 starts last season.
His older brother Brett was drafted by the Houston Astros (ninth round) after being named WCC Pitcher of the Year last season. The other Pilot drafted after last season was left-handed pitcher Caleb Franzen (12th round, Colorado Rockies).
Pitchers with local ties include:
Joey Gartrell, a Canby High grad, is in the mix for the Friday starter slot after appearing in 26 games and going 4-1 with a 4.46 ERA to earn WCC Freshman Team recognition.
Nick Brink, a redshirt sophomore who missed last season with an injury, is a former Cleveland High standout who is in the mix to be a key starter this season.
KJ Ruffo, a junior out of Rex Putnam High who spent time catching last season, will focus on pitching.
Kaden Segel, a sophomore who starred at Grant High and played last season at Linn-Benton Community College, is among the potential options to eat up innings or maybe close games. Segel was the Pilots best pitcher in a season-opening weekend at Utah Tech with two strong appearances as the Pilots went 3-1.
Three Pilots were recognized on the preseason all-conference team: Allegro, fourth-year junior outfielder Jake Holcroft and Brock Gillis.
Loomis said he can put together consistently dangerous lineups starting with a strong first four led off by the left-handed hitting Holcroft.
Holcroft had a team-leading .343 batting average last season, which ranked third in the WCC. Holcroft’s speed can change games, and he’s become a well-rounded threat at the plate entering his fourth season at UP.
“We know that when he’s on base, we end up scoring runs and we end up winning games,” Loomis said.
Holcroft hit four home runs and 15 doubles last season. He hit three HRs in the first four games of 2023. Loomis said Holcroft is now strong enough to handle inside pitches.
“He’s built himself physically to a point where he can hit the ball out of the yard and he can do it to all parts of the park,” Loomis said.
Hitting in the two hole often will be catcher/designated hitter Nich Klench, who hit .299 last season and is off to a fast start in his graduate student season. Line-drive hitting junior infielder Evan Scavotto is the established No. 3 hitter coming off a .296 2022. Senior outfielder Briley Knight, whose eight homers let the team last spring, is the cleanup hitter.
Junior infielder Ben Patacsil, who batted .290 last season, and junior Christian Cooney will often occupy spots five or seven, with infielder Jake Tsukada usually hitting sixth. Cooney, a former standout at Central Catholic, was limited to 29 games over the past two seasons but projects as a regular in the lineup either in the outfield or as the DH.
Sophomore infielder Spencer Scott out of Grant High acts as a second leadoff hitter down in the order.
Of the 27 returnees from 2022, six received some sort of WCC recognition last season. In addition to Holcroft, Allegro and Gillis, that list includes infielders Patacsil, Tsukada and right-handed pitcher Gartrell.
Three players in line for catching duties are led by Klench. Sophomore Riley McCarthy and freshman Tyler Howard, both Vancouver, Washington natives, are competing for playing time behind the plate.
Fourth-year juniors Tsukada, Patacsil and Ty Saunders can play second, third or shortstop. Sophomore Scott, who started 27 games at shortstop as a freshman, also can play multiple infield positions. Saunders also has pitched early in this season.
With Trace Tammaro forced to retire from baseball because of a hip injury, a pair of transfers are in line for time at first base: left-handed Tristan Gomes (from CSU Fullerton) and right-handed hitting sophomore Zach Toglia (from Utah).
Portland will make use of Joe Etzel Field, with 13 consecutive home games scheduled beginning March 1 and continuing through the first series of WCC games against Pepperdine March 17-19.
Highlighting the midweek non-conference schedule this season are three games against Oregon State (two in Corvallis) and two against Oregon. The Ducks visit Joe Etzel Field on April 18. The Beavers and Pilots play at Ron Tonkin Field in Hillsboro on May 9.