Injured University of Portland women's basketball guard Haylee Andrews shares a laugh with teammates Keeley Frawley (left) and Liana Kaitu'u (right) during the Pilots NCAA Tournament selection celebration on March 12 at The Pilot House.
It was a moment to exult, and members of the University of Portland didn’t hold back. When they saw the name Portland on the bracket of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament as ESPN went through the selections for the 68-team tournament, the Pilots players leapt from their chairs as one in celebration.
Sure, it was a made-for-television moment that played out all over the country on Sunday afternoon, March 12. And, sure, there was no suspense that the Pilots (23-8) would see their name, having grabbed the tournament bid with a stirring comeback win over 16th-ranked Gonzaga on March 7 in Las Vegas.
But Sunday’s celebration at the Pilot House on the University of Portland campus was about more than the 2022-23 team. It was an opportunity to savor something denied this program in 2020 when the pandemic scuttled the NCAA Tournament.
“Last time we came in for the selection party and that’s when they told us it was shut down and that COVID is happening,” recalled Liana Kaitu’u, a fifth-year Pilot forward and one of five players on this team who missed out on the NCAA experience in 2020. “So this is such a surreal moment, I’m so happy to be here.”
It was during Sunday’s party, attended by a couple hundred supporters, that these Pilots learned they enter the NCAA Tournament as a No. 12 seed and will face No. 5-seeded Oklahoma on Saturday, March 18, at Pauley Pavilion on the UCLA campus. The game is scheduled for a 6 p.m. start and will air on ESPNU and on Portland radio station 1080 AM The Fan.
Oklahoma (25-6) was the Big 12 regular-season champion.
This is the sixth time Portland women’s basketball has qualified for the NCAA Tournament. It will be the fifth time they play in it, the first since a run of four tournament appearances between 1994 and 1997. They’ll shoot for the program’s first NCAA Tournament win. If they beat Oklahoma, either host UCLA or Big Sky champion Sacramento State would be next on Monday, March 20.
Should the Pilots pull off two upsets, they’ll likely meet No. 1 overall seed South Carolina in Greenville, South Carolina, in the Sweet 16.
No matter how far they advance, the Pilots will be the only team from the state of Oregon playing in an NCAA Tournament in 2023. The Oregon women, despite a No. 19 NET rating, were left out of the tournament. The Pac-12 got seven women’s teams and four men’s teams into the NCAA fields, but the Ducks teams were both left out and will play in the NIT and the Women’s NIT.
The Pilot women know better than to take their NCAA tourney opportunity for granted.
“I’m definitely living in the moment,” said Alex Fowler, the four-time WCC first-team forward and the outstanding player of the 2023 WCC Tournament. “I’ve learned that over the last few years, that you just got to take what’s given and live through that.”
The five Portland players who were on the 2019-20 team that was picked to finish last in the WCC and then stormed to the tournament championship — Fowler, Haylee Andrews, Kelsey Lenzie, Keeley Frawley and Kaitu’u — certainly know that. Especially Andrews, who had her season end with an ACL tear for the second year in a row and has become an inspiration for her teammates.
“Knowing that Haylee couldn’t be out there — and we know how much she would want to — it just was motivation for us to keep playing and keep doing it for her,” Kaitu’u said.
Kaitu’u, a 6-foot graduate student in her fifth season at Portland, is an example of how this team has thrived even after losing one of the best guards in the WCC to a devastating injury. She started the first six games of that 2019-20 season before suffering her own ACL tear. Kaitu’u personifies the resiliency and collective belief off the court and on that has helped Coach Michael Meek quickly build the Pilots into an NCAA Tournament program.
“It’s definitely tough to go through an ACL injury,” Kaitu’u said. “But with all the work and rehab and amazing people here, with the trainers and the coaches always supporting me, it’s been nice to come back out and be able to play.”
For Fowler, who followed fellow Townsville, Australia, native Andrews to Portland, this NCAA Tournament opportunity was earned over months — not just by playing a strong second half to upset Gonzaga in the conference title game.
“We know we’ve been grinding for nine months. This is what we’ve been working for,” Fowler said. “Mike said every practice that we want to do the best we can to play our best in the tournament, and we’ve been doing that for nine months.”
Meanwhile, the teams in Eugene have the consolation of continuing to play basketball. The Oregon men are a No. 1 seed for the NIT. The Ducks men start at 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 15 (ESPN2 TV), at Matthew Knight Arena with a second shot against a UC Irvine team that beat Oregon in Eugene back in November. Win that rematch, and the Duck men will host either Florida or Central Florida in the second round.
The Oregon women open the WNIT at 7 p.m. Friday at home against North Dakota State. The Ducks are a No. 1 seed in their half of Group 1 of the 64-team bracket. Friday's winner will face BYU or Rice in the second round.
Featured Local Savings
Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.
"As a sports fan, working in sports journalism and telling the stories of athletes and teams from the school level to the elite/professional level is rewarding. Games are fun! So is meeting and introducing readers to driven, uniquely talented and often just plain fun humans. Sports bring together communities. Often, unexpected or unique connections are made through sports. To witness and to recount myriad dramas of human competition is a hoot.”