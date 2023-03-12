U of Portland women's basketball team reacts to learning its place in the 2023 NCAA Tournament

The University of Portland women's basketball team reacts after seeing where they're headed for the NCAA Tournament.

It was a moment to exult, and members of the University of Portland didn’t hold back. When they saw the name Portland on the bracket of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament as ESPN went through the selections for the 68-team tournament, the Pilots players leapt from their chairs as one in celebration.

Sure, it was a made-for-television moment that played out all over the country on Sunday afternoon, March 12. And, sure, there was no suspense that the Pilots (23-8) would see their name, having grabbed the tournament bid with a stirring comeback win over 16th-ranked Gonzaga on March 7 in Las Vegas.

Portland women's basketball guard Haylee Andrews shares a laugh with teammates

Injured University of Portland women's basketball guard Haylee Andrews shares a laugh with teammates Keeley Frawley (left) and Liana Kaitu'u (right) during the Pilots NCAA Tournament selection celebration on March 12 at The Pilot House.

