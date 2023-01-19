The Portland Pilots aren’t where they hoped to be six games into the West Coast Conference men's basketball season.
But a hard-fought home win over San Diego on Thursday, Jan. 19, was a nice bounce-back performance and a sign that the Pilots might still make some noise.
The 88-83 win over USD improves the Pilots to 10-11, 2-4 in the WCC. Injuries to key players, struggling to defend and a challenging schedule were all factors in the Pilots tough start to conference play.
The good news is that the team is getting healthier, and some of their most challenging road trips are behind them.
Moses Wood missed the first three conference games, all losses, resting a painful foot. His running mate, Tyler Robertson, missed a game and a half during that stretch. How important are they? Well, against San Diego, Wood scored 26 points including a clutch 3-pointer that put his team up five with just over a minute left. Robertson had 19 points, six rebounds and eight assists — the last of those on Wood’s decisive 3-pointer.
The return from injury of versatile guard Mike Meadows gives Coach Shantay Legans some needed depth. And the development of Argentine Juan Gorosito into more than just a dead-eye shooter adds to the entertainment value of this team.
The Pilots caught some national attention of over Thanksgiving weekend when they pushed then top-ranked North Carolina and a top-10 Michigan State team to the brink, along with beating Villanova, during the Phil Knight Invitational. But they couldn’t turn those strong performances into any real momentum.
“We saw in that PK tournament, we have a lot of potential. We can finish in the top part of the conference. It's just a matter of putting our willpower to it and competing every single day,” Wood said.
Still, how much these Pilots accomplish probably comes down to their ability to defend and rebound enough to get the decisive stops that decide close games. They did that against a Toreros team (9-12, 2-5) coached by former UCLA coach Steve Lavin and led by veterans such as fifth-year 6-foot-7 guard Marcellus Earlington (32 points against Portland) and former Oregon Duck Eric Williams Jr. (14 points, 11 rebounds).
But, Thursday’s execution down the stretch at both ends of the court is encouraging, Wood said.
“We made strides tonight, coming together as a team the last couple of minutes. There's so many games this year that we could have won, but we just let slip,” Wood said. “I think (Thursday’s finish) was huge for our confidence, playing together as a team. Sometimes (at crunch time) we separate, but tonight we meshed together.”
The 6-foot-8 Wood, the son of former NBA player David Wood, played at Tulane as a freshman and at UNLV as a sophomore before coming to Portland. In the win over San Diego, he surpassed 1,000 career points in college — 717 of them over 50 games with the Pilots.
Wood missed the first three conference games to rest nerve pain in his foot that had bothered him all season. Resting the foot between games didn't heal it, and he said cost him sharpness on the floor.
“I was trying to let my foot rest and I wasn't really getting workouts in and doing the things I usually do to keep my game sharp, so as a result that I felt like I wasn't playing as good,” Wood said.
Safe to say, Wood feels a lot better after making 8 of 9 shots including 4 of 5 3-pointers in the win over San Diego. On the night he surpassed 1,000 points in college basketball, Wood also grabbed seven rebounds.
But Wood’s situation isn’t unique in college basketball, where every team seems beset by injury challenges. While missed games are noticeable, where injuries really hurt teams is on the practice floor.
“That's the thing that nobody understands, when guys are out, is the practice part,” Legans said. “And it's not practice per se for them, but it's practice for the other guys. We're not able to do the the full-court stuff. And we're not playing against the better players (in practice) to get better.”
Legans noted that he recruits offensive players and teaches them to play defense. That’s where lost practice time is especially frustrating.
“It's all in practice. (That is) when they earn that trust. So it's huge that you're able to practice,” Legans said. “(Against San Diego) we did some good things defensively. We rebounded when we needed to. We didn't rebound great, but we're getting there.”
The Pilots have a reasonable shot at getting to 3-4 in conference on Saturday when last-place Pepperdine comes to the Chiles Center (3 p.m., ROOT TV).
Then comes a challenging weekend with a Thursday, Jan. 26 trip to play a Loyola Marymount team that just won on Thursday at at Gonzaga. that's followed by the Zags (who beat Portland by 40 last weekend in Spokane) coming to Chiles Center for a 4 p.m. game on Jan. 28.
After that, the only remaining game against a top-tier opponent is a Feb. 11 home game against Saint Mary's.
“We could still be in the top top three or four (in the WCC) if we handle our business that we're supposed to, beat the teams we're supposed to beat,” Legans said.