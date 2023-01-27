If the Portland State men’s basketball team is going to make another charge up the Big Sky Conference standings in the second half of the season, the Vikings need to start cooking at home.
The Vikings have played only seven of their 21 games at Viking Pavilion and are only 4-3 on their home court heading into a 7 p.m. home game against Montana.
A 75-66 loss to Montana State on Thursday, Jan. 26 was only the third conference home game for the Vikings, but the second conference home game that got away late at Viking Pavilion.
PSU’s only conference win at home so far required a miracle comeback to beat Northern Arizona by one point on Jan. 12. Only two of the four home-floor wins are against NCAA opponents.
“We got to figure out how to win at home. Just because we're home doesn't mean we're gonna win,” Portland State coach Jase Coburn said after watching the Bobcats use a late 10-point surge to sink the Vikings. “We've been on the road so much I think I think we've kind of got that part figured out but we got to be better at home.”
Against Montana State on Thursday, the Vikings hung around mostly because Cameron Parker’s 23 points. But it was telling that the Big Sky Conference’s assist leader had only four helpers against perhaps the best defensive team in the conference.
Portland State never led in the second half, but was one play away from the lead until Montana State scored 10 quick points. Seven of those points came from former Washington Husky RaeQuan Battle. Battle scored an uncontested inbound-play dunk with 3:35 left for a four-point Montana State lead. Forty seconds later, Battle drained a 3-pointer that was the dagger.
Coburn said the last four minutes of each half were costly in Thursday’s game. The Bobcats outscored the Vikings 11-3 over the final five minutes of the first half, with all of MSU’s points coming at the rim or from the line.
“We just made some mental mistakes we usually don't make,” Coburn said. “It’s tough. In this league, you’ve got to play 40 minutes to win. We didn’t do that.”
The Vikings pride themselves on an active defense that causes havoc and creates turnovers. Entering the game against Montana State, Portland State led the Big Sky Conference in forcing 17 turnovers a game. But the Bobcats, in part because of the play of Portland native Robert Ford III, were steady and kept the game at a controlled tempo. Montana State only turned over the ball 11 times and allowed the Vikings only 10 transition points.
Montana State, who last season won both the regular-season and the Big Sky Tournament championships, overcame the loss of returning Big Sky Player of the Year Jubrile Belo against PSU. Belo suffered a cut hand in the first half and did not return, and foul trouble that limited guard Darius Brown III to 25 minutes.
The Bobcats lead the Big Sky in scoring defense and were able to hold the Vikings 11 points under their conference-leading average of 77 points per game.
Montana State coach Danny Sprinkle said his team dealt with the unique challenges the Vikings present.
“It's kind of organized chaos,” Sprinkle said. “They play so hard. They trap and they do a tremendous job. So you have to be really disciplined. You can't turn the ball over because they score within three seconds.”
One of the Bobcats who was key to handling that chaos was Ford. The redshirt junior guard prepped at Jefferson High and is in his first season with Montana State after stops at Clackamas Community College and at Idaho State. Against Portland State, Ford played 26 minutes off the bench. His stat line — three points, eight rebounds, five assists and a steal — only partially reflects how Ford impacted the game with his hustle plays.
Ford said it was fun to play in his hometown and against former Jesuit standout Cameron Parker. Parker finished with 23 points against MSU, many of them by attacking the basket in a game where PSU finished with only nine assists.
“It wasn't by design” that Parker was looking to create his own shot,” Coburn said. “We just tried to take what they gave us. That's what ended up happening.”
The Vikings play six of their 10 remaining conference games at home, including visits from Idaho on Thursday, Feb. 2 from Idaho and on Saturday, Feb. 4 from conference-leading Eastern Washington.
So, if the Viks can take advantage of playing at home, they have an opportunity to build some momentum as they compete for top-six finish and a bye into the quarterfinals of the Big Sky Tournament, which takes place March 4-8 in Boise.
After the loss to Montana State, Coburn said he and his staff are committed to improve the team’s performance late in close games.
“We’ve been looking at everything to figure it out and we'll continue to do so and make sure we get it fixed,” Coburn said.
At 3-5 in conference and 9-12 overall, the Vikings will need some consistency the rest of the way if they are to finish in the top half of the Big Sky.
“I think we have to understand that every minute that we're on the floor is important and not take it for granted,” Coburn said.
College hoops notes
• Across town, the Portland Pilot men have struggled to put together complete games against the better West Coast Conference opponents. Saturday they get their home-floor shot at Gonzaga, a 4 p.m. game televised on ROOT. The Zags beat the Pilots by 40 two weeks ago in Spokane.
There should be something to celebrate later Saturday at Chiles Center when the Portland women entertain Loyola Marymount at 7 p.m. Pilot fourth-year junior Alex Fowler needs 10 points to become the all-time career leader in scoring for Portland women’s basketball. Fowler has 1,944 1,953 points in 111 games for the Pilots after scoring 26 in Thursday’s win over Pepperdine. Martha Sheldon has topped the scoring list at UP at the NCAA Division I level since she totaled 1,953 points over 110 games from 1988 to 1992.
• Former Jefferson High standout Marcus Tsohonis, in his first season at Long Beach State, scored a career-high 46 points on Jan. 21 in a wild 112-110 triple overtime win at UC San Diego. Tsohonis played 54 of the 55 minutes. Long Beach State is his third college stop. The 6-4 was at Washington for two years and spent last season at VCU.