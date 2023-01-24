Thorns logo 2022

The Portland Thorns on Jan. 24 fired assistant coach Sophie Clough and trainer Pierre Soubrier after separate investigations found violations of National Women's Soccer League policies.

 PMG file photo

The Portland Thorns have fired head trainer Pierre Soubrier and assistant coach Sophie Clough.

The terminations, announced Tuesday, Jan. 24, by the National Women’s Soccer League, come after investigations found each had violated different NWSL policies and, in the case of Soubrier, broken the law.

Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.

Tags

Sports Reporter

