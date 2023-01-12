Thorns GM Karina Leblanc talks at 2022 championship celebration

Portland Thorns general manager Karina Leblanc, pictured at the team's 2022 championship celebration, led Portland's decision making at Thursday's NWSL Draft.

 PMG Photo: Diego G. Diaz

The Portland Thorns picked a top-flight fullback and a forward who scored 50 career goals in college in the first round of the National Women’s Soccer League Draft.

Later, they added an attacker and a goalkeeper out of Michigan State.

Reyna Reyes drafted by Portland Thorns

The Portland Thorns selected Reyna Reyes, a defender out of Alabama and a member of Mexico's women's national team, with the No. 5 pick in the Jan. 12 National Women's Soccer League Draft.