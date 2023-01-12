Thorns GM Karina Leblanc talks at 2022 championship celebration

Portland Thorns general manager Karina Leblanc, pictured at the team's 2022 championship celebration, led Portland's decision-making at Thursday's NWSL Draft.

 PMG Photo: Diego G. Diaz

The Portland Thorns picked a top-flight fullback and a forward who scored 50 career goals in college Thursday, Jan. 12, in the first round of the National Women’s Soccer League Draft.

Later, they added an attacker and a goalkeeper out of Michigan State.

Reyna Reyes drafted by Portland Thorns

The Portland Thorns selected Reyna Reyes, a defender out of Alabama and a member of Mexico's women's national team, with the No. 5 pick in the Jan. 12 National Women's Soccer League Draft.