Sophia Smith, Portland Thorns forward, in 2022 match

Sophia Smith and the Portland Thorns open their 2023 season on March 26 at Providence Park against Orlando.

 PMG Photo: Diego G. Diaz

The Portland Thorns will open their 2023 season at home on Sunday, March 26 against the Orlando Pride.

The National Women’s Soccer League on Wednesday, Feb. 8 announced the schedule for both its regular season and for the group phase of the UKG NWSL Challenge Cup tournament, which for the first time will be played during the season.

