The Portland Thorns will open their 2023 season at home on Sunday, March 26 against the Orlando Pride.
The National Women’s Soccer League on Wednesday, Feb. 8 announced the schedule for both its regular season and for the group phase of the UKG NWSL Challenge Cup tournament, which for the first time will be played during the season.
The league will take a couple of breaks from regular-season play during the FIFA Women’s World Cup, which takes place from July 20 to Aug. 20 in Australia and New Zealand. The Thorns last regular-season match before the tournament is July 9 at Gotham FC. They resume regular-season play at home on Aug. 20 against North Carolina. The World Cup Final is scheduled for that date in Sydney, which is 18 hours ahead of Portland.
Three of the Thorns six group-stage games in the Challenge Cup will take place during the World Cup. The Thorns are again grouped with the other three West Coast teams for the Challenge Cup. The winner of each of the three groups and the top second-place teams advance to the Challenge Cup semifinals on Sept. 6. The Challenge Cup final will be held Sept. 9.
In league play, each team will play the 11 other NWSL clubs once at home and once on the road. At the end of those 22 matches — the last games are on Oct. 15 — the top six teams advance to the playoffs with a bye for the top two teams. The playoffs begin Oct. 22. The semifinals are on Nov. 4 and the championship match on Nov. 11.
Single-game tickets for the Thorns go on sale at noon next Tuesday, Feb. 14 through thornsfc.com. Season-ticket holders get access at 10 a.m. Feb. 14. Season tickets can be purchased by calling 503-553-555 or by sending email to ticketsales@thornsfc.com.
Three of Portland's 14 home matches are at 2 p.m. The other 11 are slated to kick off at 7:30 p.m. All but two f the home matches are on a Friday, Saturday or Sunday.
TV and streaming options for NWSL matches are to be announced later.
2023 Portland Thorns schedule
Sunday, March 26 vs. Orlando, 2 p.m.
Saturday, April 1 at Kansas City, 9:50 a.m.
Friday, April 14 vs. Houston, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, April 19 at San Diego, 7 p.m. (Challenge Cup)
Saturday, April 22 vs. Louisville, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 29 vs. Angel City, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 6 at North Carolina, 4 p.m.
Friday, May 12 at Houston, 5:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 21 vs. Chicago, 2 p.m.
Friday, May 26 at San Diego, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, May 31 vs. Angel City, 7:30 p.m. (Challenge Cup)
Sunday, June 3 at OL Reign, 5 p.m.
Sunday, June 11 at Orlando, 4 p.m.
Sunday, June 18 at Chicago, 3 p.m.
Friday, June 23 vs. Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, June 28 vs. OL Reign, 7:30. p.m. (Challenge Cup)
Saturday, July 1 vs. Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 9 at NJ/NY, 2:30 p.m.
Friday, July 21 vs. San Diego, 7:30 p.m. (Challenge Cup)
Saturday, July 29 at Angel City, 7 p.m. (Challenge Cup)
Sunday, Aug. 6 at OL Reign, 3 p.m. (Challenge Cup)
"As a sports fan, working in sports journalism and telling the stories of athletes and teams from the school level to the elite/professional level is rewarding. Games are fun! So is meeting and introducing readers to driven, uniquely talented and often just plain fun humans. Sports bring together communities. Often, unexpected or unique connections are made through sports. To witness and to recount myriad dramas of human competition is a hoot.”