Sophia Smith vs. Chicago 2022 Diego G. Diaz photo

Portland Thorns forward Sophia Smith on Friday, Jan. 6, added U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year to her haul of honors earned in 2022.

 PMG PHOTO: DIEGO G. DIAZ

Throughout 2022, Sophia Smith and then Portland Thorns coach Rhian Wilkinson often talked about the growth process, noting that as successful as Smith has been she can get a lot better.

That must be a frightening prospect for defenders in the National Women’s Soccer League and around the world.