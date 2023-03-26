Start on the front foot.
Those were the directions that Mike Norris gave his Portland Thorns team befor the club’s 2023 season-opener, the first for Norris as the club’s head coach.
His players were eager to please and delivered a performance worthy of a champion in beating an outgunned Orlando Pride outfit 4-0 on a cool Sunday, March 26 afternoon at Providence Park.
As that score indicates, there was plenty to like about the way the Thorns performed as they kicked off their 11th year in the National Women’s Soccer League, beginning with the unveiling of another championship banner on the north end of the stadium right through to Michele Vasconcelos’ first goal for the Thorns.
The brief pregame ceremony acknowledging the 2022 NWSL championship established an upbeat vibe in the park — a sense of joy that hasn’t always been there over the last 18 months, even as the club has continued to play championship soccer on the field.
Playing with a bounce in their collective step, the Thorns provided plenty of opportunities for a crowd announced at 15,204 to cheer. There were four goals, of course — scored in the first half by Morgan Weaver and Sophia Smith and in the second half by Hina Sugita and Michele Vasconcelos — to give Norris his first win as head coach and make the Thorns the first club to notch 100 regular-season wins in the NWSL.
So, it was a rewarding beginning to the Norris era for the Thorns. The new coach wants his team to play an aggressive style and to press for scoring chances as often as possible — a philosophy that was evident from the opening whistle.
Norris liked much of what he saw and mentioned in his postgame comments that pressuring opponents high up the field is a risk-reward proposition.
“Just a bit more front-footed and collective group press and not just individuals,” the coach said, explaining what he was seeking from his team. “Starting to win the ball higher up. The opponents were a bit more stretched as well, and I think that plays into the hands of some of the qualities that we have in the group.”
Quality is plentiful on this Portland roster. But it was the engine of the team captain that jump-started this season. When a player of Sinclair’s stature, a player who’s three months shy of her 40th birthday, is one of the most energetic players on the field and closing down any Pride player with the ball, her teammates are bound to feed off that energy and focus.
There were a few "wow" moments, most notable the escape act Sugita pulled in her own third of the field midway through the second half — a feint that sprung the attack that ended with Vasconcelos’ goal. The Japanese international reversed direction to escape two Orlando players who appeared to have Sugita trapped along the sideline. Said Norris: “I turned to the bench and asked ‘How did she do that?’”
There was no trickery to how the Thorns overwhelmed a young Pride team. None of the Thorns' goals were spectacular — except for the work done to produce them.
There was Crystal Dunn’s hustle to keep the ball in play on the game’s first goal. Portland’s aggressive pressure when Orlando had the ball led directly to two goals: Sinclair won possession off an Orlando defender then made the pass to Smith for Portland’s second goal; Weaver won the ball off the defender to spring the attack that Sugita scored from.
It’s also notable that three of the goals were scored from inside the 6-yard box and the other on an open shot from 10 yards away from Smith.
Yes, the Thorns at full strength have a lot of special talent. But they also have the determination to get into scoring spaces. Weaver and Sugita cashed in rebounds. Smith was open because two defenders tracked a Sugita run to the front of goal. Vasconcelos scored her first goal since 2019 (against the Thorns for Chicago) by anticipating a Smith pass and beating her defender to the ball.
It all added up to a festive first statement from the NWSL’s defending champs, a performance that highlighted the team’s depth and skill, but especially its drive and connectivity. It’s the connections — every player in the starting lineup for the opener is an established part of this club — that make the aggressive approach Norris wants from his team work. To press up field like Portland did on opening day, a team must be cohesive.
“I mean, this is the Thorns. This is what we're supposed to do,” Weaver said. “And this is why we won the championship last year. So it's really exciting and something that we can continue to work on as well.”
The next assignment is a rematch of last season’s championship match when Portland visits the Kansas City Current on Saturday, April 1. That match is slated to start at 9:50 a.m. and be televised by CBS (KOIN 6).
As much as it might pain some in Portland to give up the mantle of NWSL attendance leaders, in a sign that the league is building momentum last year’s two new teams sold out home games opening weekend. More than 30,000 turned out in San Diego to watch the Wave edge the Chicago Red Stars 3-2 on a late penalty kick from Alex Morgan. On Sunday, Angel City FC, the other second-year club, attracted an announced sellout to 22,000-seat BMO Stadium in Los Angeles for a match won 2-1 by Gotham FC.
• Former Thorns coach Mark Parsons won his return debut with the Washington Spirit, who blanked OL Reign 1-0 in front of 11,281 fans at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.
• Days before the March 26 season opener, Norris announced the additions of assistant coaches Rob Gale and Katie Quinlan. Gale has coached at various youth levels for Canada Soccer, was the head coach and GM for Valour FC of the Canadian Premier League (2018-21) and most recently coaching in the academy for New York City FC. Quinlan most recently served a year as director of player development for Gulf Coast Soccer in Port Arthur, Texas. Prior to that, she spent more than a decade coaching women's and girls soccer in England, including a stint as head coach for Blackburn Rovers Ladies.
• Prior to the season opener, the Thorns signed rookie defender Reyna Reyes, the No. 5 pick in this year’s draft, to a two-year contract with an option for 2025.