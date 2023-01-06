NWSL championship trophy is displayed at Providence Park.

After winning the NWSL championship in 2022, the Portland Thorns are set to promote assistant coach Mike Norris to head coach.

 PMG PHOTO: DIEGO G. DIAZ

Mike Norris will be the next head coach for the Portland Thorns.

Norris was an assistant coach on Rhian Wilkinson’s staff last season, helping the Thorns win their third National Women’s Soccer League championship.