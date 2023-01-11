The Portland Timbers have elevated Ned Grabavoy to the position of general manager.
Grabavoy takes on the role held by Gavin Wilkinson since the Timbers entered Major League Soccer in 2011. Wilkinson was terminated in October as a result of his role in the abuse scandal involving former Portland Thorns coach Paul Riley.
Grabavoy, 39, has been a member of the Timbers technical staff since 2017 and has served as technical director for the past four. In the technical director role, he oversaw scouting, player recruitment, and acquisitions, working closely with Wilkinson.
“I am enthusiastic about the opportunity to continue working with Gio Savarese, the assistant coaches, and all of the incredible individuals that help make up our support staff here with the Portland Timbers,” Grabavoy said in the press release announcing his promotion. "I believe our collective efforts will lead us to achieving success together.”
A native of Joliet, Illinois, Grabavoy originally came to Portland as a free agent in 2016 and spent the last of his 13 MLS seasons as a player with the Timbers. A midfielder, he was on MLS Cup championship teams in 2005 (LA Galaxy) and 2009 (Real Salt Lake).
The Timbers have not announced who will fill Grabavoy’s technical director position.