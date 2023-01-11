Timbers promote Ned Grabavoy

 Courtesy photo: Craig Mitchelldyer/Portland Timbers

The Portland Timbers have elevated Ned Grabavoy to the position of general manager.

Grabavoy takes on the role held by Gavin Wilkinson since the Timbers entered Major League Soccer in 2011. Wilkinson was terminated in October as a result of his role in the abuse scandal involving former Portland Thorns coach Paul Riley.