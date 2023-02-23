Fans of the Portland Timbers, pictured at a 2021 match, must wait until Monday, Feb. 27 to cheer on the team for the first time in 2023. The match against Sporting Kansas City at Providence Park was delayed two days because of the winter weather in Portland.
The Portland Timbers and their fans must wait a couple of extra days to kick off the 2023 MLS season.
As a result of continuing impacts from the winter storm that hit Portland on Wednesday, Major League Soccer announced late Thursday that the Timbers home opener against Sporting Kansas City will be played at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27.
The match was scheduled to be played on Saturday night at Providence Park.
Of course, all tickets for Saturday’s match will be honored on Monday.
The postponement means the Timbers opener will have a spotlight on it as the only MLS match slated for Monday.
The match can be watched for free through MLS Season Pass on Apple TV+.
Most other openers are scheduled to be played on Saturday as the new streaming platform debuts. Fans who subscribe to MLS Season Pass have access to all MLS matches live.
Timbers matches will continue to be carried by AM radio station KXTG, 750 The Game. Fletcher Johnson is the new play-by-play voice and Keith Bleyer returns in an analyst role.
For the seventh season, La GranD (KGDD 93.5 FM, 1520 AM) is the Spanish language radio home of Timbers matches.
Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.
"As a sports fan, working in sports journalism and telling the stories of athletes and teams from the school level to the elite/professional level is rewarding. Games are fun! So is meeting and introducing readers to driven, uniquely talented and often just plain fun humans. Sports bring together communities. Often, unexpected or unique connections are made through sports. To witness and to recount myriad dramas of human competition is a hoot.”