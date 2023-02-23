Timbers fans wave flags at Providence Park on June 19, 2021

Fans of the Portland Timbers, pictured at a 2021 match, must wait until Monday, Feb. 27 to cheer on the team for the first time in 2023. The match against Sporting Kansas City at Providence Park was delayed two days because of the winter weather in Portland.

 PMG File Photo: Diego G. Diaz

The Portland Timbers and their fans must wait a couple of extra days to kick off the 2023 MLS season.

As a result of continuing impacts from the winter storm that hit Portland on Wednesday, Major League Soccer announced late Thursday that the Timbers home opener against Sporting Kansas City will be played at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27.

Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.

Tags

Sports Reporter

"As a sports fan, working in sports journalism and telling the stories of athletes and teams from the school level to the elite/professional level is rewarding. Games are fun! So is meeting and introducing readers to driven, uniquely talented and often just plain fun humans. Sports bring together communities. Often, unexpected or unique connections are made through sports. To witness and to recount myriad dramas of human competition is a hoot.”

